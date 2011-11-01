Spotted! Whitney Eve Port Is Back On The Fashion Scene

After falling in love with Whitney Port on The Hills where she provided some much-needed relief from catty drama, no one was surprised when she moved to New York City and brought MTV’s cameras with her. With backing from industry heavyweight Kelly Cutrone, Port seemed ready to launch a solo career as a designer.

And then nothing. Nada. Crickets. What happened to Whitney? Yes, she created her label called Whitney Eve, but catching a glimpse of this elusive collection is a whole other beast.

Until now.

WWD reports that Port will model the Love label for the London based e-commerce site Very.com. In return, the shopping site, which boasts a client list of over 400 brands, will carry the Whitney Eve line. Seems like Port managed to wiggle her way into a pretty lucrative business deal. Now the only question is, how will the site compare to our beloved ASOS?