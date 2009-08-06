Spotted: V and B Wear Tibi on Set

The costume designers over at Gossip Girl must have a thing for Tibi. The girls were caught on set yesterday, filming what we can only assume is yet another drama-filled party scene, and two of our fashionable ladies were decked in Tibi. Now, Blair and Vanessa couldn’t have more differing styles, but the fictional characters (that’s right people, fiction, that’s why Vanessa gets to wear so much designer gear) both chose Tibi dresses for the aforementioned party.

In typical Vanessa fashion (except glammed up) her Tibi number was full of very bright and ethnic inspired prints and she paired it with layered necklaces, bangles and giant pink hoops. She’s got to keep up her bohemian ways after all. And while we love the yellow of Ms. Waldorf’s dress, we can’t help but be reminded of a certain Peanuts character: yes Charlie Brown we are talking to you. Jokes aside, Leighton Meester was very Blair Waldorf like in the yellow and black lace embroidered dress and chunky black beads.

We like how the formerly one-dimensional style of these characters is evolving a bit for Season 3. And the good news is, you can play Gossip Girl at home by buying your very own Tibi dresses at shopbop.com or checking them out in the StyleCaster shop. Now it’s just time to solve that age-old identity crisis: are you a Blair or a Vanessa?

Until the next Gossip Girl sighting, XOXO.