Spotted: They’re Friends, Who Knew

It’s that time again, scenes from the Gossip Girl set just keep rolling in. Well, this shot isn’t actually from the set.

Plato once said that art imitates reality. Smart guy. We’re not used to linking art philosophy and Gossip Girl to one another but we have seen this theory come to life on the Gossip Girl set all too often since cameras starting filming in 2007.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. There was a little Taylor Momsen/Chace Crawford fling right around the time Lil’ J and Nate shared a kiss, the everfamous off-camera relationship between Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, mimicking Serena and Dan’s romance on set, and Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick started dating (teardrops) around the same time they shared a passionate one-night-stand during Season 2. Oh, let’s hope Ed doesn’t kiss Jessica the way we saw him kiss Blair yesterday.

Leighton Meester and Jessica Szohr were first caught acting like BFF on set earlier this week. We were confused fans as we watched the duo interacting behind rolling cameras. We pondered possible reasons why they’ve become friends. Is Blair just being herself, implementing a “friends close, enemies closer” policy, or have the downtown-NYU-hipster fumes gotten to her head? Whatever it is, the duo has been spending some quality off-camera time together. Mind you, we’d never seen them hang out before Season 3 started filming.

Szohr and Meester were spotted at Cafe Gitane (how original, ladies) on NYC’s Lower East Side yesterday after picking up some goodies at designer consignment shop Ina. This calls for a “Stars! They’re Just Like us!” moment…they shop (really expensive) consignment.

At Gitane, Meester watched Szohr scarfed down her delish dish as she left her plate full. Ok, we get it V, you’re skinny and you eat, no need to rub your awesome genes in our faces. And is that Sangria we see? Getting frisky in broad daylight. Nice.

Anyway, we’ll keep you posted if we see anymore on set interactions come to life off set.

