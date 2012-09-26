Spotted: Pointed-Toe Stilettos On Scores Of Style Bloggers

Currently, there’s a huge variety of footwear shapes and styles vying for our attention, but it seems one particular style is overriding them all: The pointed-toe pump. As evidenced by scores of top style bloggers, the shape – often accompanied by chic ankle straps — can easily be transitioned from summer to cooler temperatures by simply adding a textured pair of tights or a slim pair of cropped jeans and an oversized chunky sweater.

Here, we’ve trolled tons of personal-style blogs to bring you an intriguing selection of pointed-toe heels and ideas on how to style them. Scroll through our gallery for some serious shoe inspiration!