Spotted: Pointed-Toe Stilettos On Scores Of Style Bloggers

Currently, there’s a huge variety of footwear shapes and styles vying for our attention, but it seems one particular style is overriding them all: The pointed-toe pump. As evidenced by scores of top style bloggers, the shape – often accompanied by chic ankle straps — can easily be transitioned from summer to cooler temperatures by simply adding a textured pair of tights or a slim pair of cropped jeans and an oversized chunky sweater.
Here, we’ve trolled tons of personal-style blogs to bring you an intriguing selection of pointed-toe heels and ideas on how to style them. Scroll through our gallery for some serious shoe inspiration!
Sandra Hagelstam of 5 inch and up styled her Alexander Wang pointed heels with a long skirt and striped top for a cool fall look.
Brooklyn Blonde, Helena Glazer, transitions into fall with a blazer, polka dot blouse, and a bright bag — all complimented by her colorful J.Crew heels.
Tessa Mu of Couture Lust opts for a pair of black leather leggings to highlight her Alexander Wang pointed pumps.
We Wore What blogger Danielle chics up a sporty outfit with a pair of the ubiquitous strappy Alexander Wang heels.
We love Kimberly Pesch's slightly retro look, featured on her blog Eat.Sleep.Wear.
A different take on the trend, Alana Oliveira Ruas of Instinto de Vestir opts for an pointed wedge.
Liz of Late Afternoon tops off her casual-chic look with pointy capped-toe heels.
Every girl needs a plain black pump to pair with animal-print pants, like Ashley Madekwe of Ring My Bell.
Saucy Glossie gal Lindsey Calla pairs her black and blue attire (another big trend for fall) with a pair of pointed-toe Manolos.
How adorable does Sincerely, Jules blogger Julie Sarinana look with her button down and plum pointy heels?
Just because September is here, it doesn't mean we have to shy away from colorful prints. Just take a cue from Aimee Song of Song of Style.
Another blogger who has mastered bold prints is Parisian blogger Denni Elias of the Chic Muse. Cap toes are also a huge shoe trend, which Elias experiments with in a shiny metallic.
Krystal of This Time Tomorrow compliments her heavily-embellished ensemble with a pair of strappy points.