Spotted: Style Bloggers Give Preppy a New Twist

Traditionally known as upper-middle-class swag, the clean-cut preppy look conventionally includes schoolboy blazers, boat shoes and high-end labels — all flaunted in ensembles that exude blood blood sophistication.
The look seems to be returning with a more casual and modern twist this season, as style bloggers bring in trends like neon tones and statement jewelry to the mix. The new prepster look is already gaining traction with bloggers from Brooklyn Blonde to Atlantic – Pacific, who’ve all shared their personal takes on the trend.
Click on through the gallery above to take a look at some of our favorite iterations — which one do you like best?
Brooklyn Blonde's Helena is above and beyond prep chic in plaid and a navy blazer.
Anh at 9to5Chic adds a more casual touch to her pin-striped button up blouse with an open collar and untucked shirt tails.
Edie at Atlantic - Pacific looks perfect as always in a neat, tidy ensemble. We're loving the androgynous bow-tie and flawlessly slicked back hair.
The Glamorai's Kelly pulls off the look by tying her classic button-up and accessorizing with a statement hat.
White frilled socks with Mary Janes, a white collar and pink tweed. Alexandra at Sascha Fashion sure knows how to pull off the prepster look.
Juley at Swank Heights adds a statement necklace to her preppy button up and schoolboy blazer.
Late Afternoon's Liz spins a neon twist on this classic prepster enemble.
Lynzy at Sparkling Footsteps polishes up in white blazer with matching shorts, as well as a button up and collar necklace.
Mitzy from Light Nights in laced up shoes, plaid, a yellow knit and a white collar. Did someone say prepster?