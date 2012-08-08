Spotted: Style Bloggers Give Preppy a New Twist

Traditionally known as upper-middle-class swag, the clean-cut preppy look conventionally includes schoolboy blazers, boat shoes and high-end labels — all flaunted in ensembles that exude blood blood sophistication.

The look seems to be returning with a more casual and modern twist this season, as style bloggers bring in trends like neon tones and statement jewelry to the mix. The new prepster look is already gaining traction with bloggers from Brooklyn Blonde to Atlantic – Pacific, who’ve all shared their personal takes on the trend.

