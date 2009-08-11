Spotted: S & D on the Upper East Side

Gossip Girl sightings continue and we are finally graced with a Serena moment.

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively were spotted earlier today filming more season three scenes on the Upper East Side; 84th and 2nd, to be exact.

Dan’s elf boots and Serena’s flip flops aside, the two were caught on camera after they wrapped up filming a scene inside Tony’s Di Napoli, a restaurant that caters to mafia men, guidos, and eaters trying to get a serious bang for their buck (two-for-one pasta portions, anyone?). Now, Tony’s doesn’t exactly fall into the chi-chi Manhattan restaurant or grungy cheap-eats category, so we’re trying to figure out how S and D ended up dining in a place that displays live seafood in their entrance.

We’d also like to give a little shout-out to the Gossip Girl camera crew, namely, the man holding a clipboard who seems to be falling victim to the ever-famous “Chuck Bass complex,” evident in his choice of bright red shorts and white button down. The black New Balance kicks and silver framed tiny sunglasses may not be the correct choice of accessories, but no worries; we’re hopeful you’ll get it before the season’s filming wraps up.

In the meantime, check out our highschool boy-eater, eating some mac and cheese.

Until the next Gossip Girl sighting, XOXO.