Spotted: Lonely Boy and New Cast Member

We haven’t seen the cast of Gossip Girl in several days, we were starting to get nervous. And then we saw Hilary Duff and Penn Badgley on-set in New York City yesterday. Now we’re even more nervous. Are they an on-set couple? Look at those swooning little smiles. Seems like Duff is going to play a combination of Blake Lively and Jessica Szohr’s (who by the way, was spotted partying last night at The Jane with Adam Brody) alter egos…otherwise known as Dan’s perfect woman?

Let’s tackle and destroy.

Dan loves Vanessa because she’s so Brooklyn-starving-aritst-I-love-Doc-Martens-chic, like him (even though we stopped buying the poor boy act because your loft is cooler than most Upper East Side apartments). Duff’s fedora, cotton t-shirt, and coffee cup scream “Vanessa.”

And Dan loves Serena because…well…She’s Serena van der Woodsen. There’s a van der in her name. Duff’s blonde locks and adorable Valentino petale-purse pay obvious homage to S.

We’re not sure how Duff’s personality is going to work out. We don’t think Valentino purses take the F Train. Guess we’ll just have to keep waiting (and waiting) for the season to air.

Until the next Gossip Girl sighting, XOXO.