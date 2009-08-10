Spotted: Gossip Girl, Tyra Banks Spoiler Alert!

We’re not kidding: images have surfaced of Tyra Banks, trying to hide her costume underneath a big black robe (that we speculate, she will trip over) on the set of Gossip Girl in New York City.

According to USMagazine, Tyra Banks will play the character of a big movie star, who Serena must “control” at the premiere of one of Banks’ new movies. So Tyra Banks is going to play a primadonna…must be hard to get into character for that role, eh?

We’re just trying to figure out how this could possibly fit into season three’s plot line. Why is Serena trying to control a movie star?

Just when we thought the sightings couldn’t get weirder (a la Danny Zuko), they did.

Until the next Gossip Girl sighting, XOXO.