Spotted: Gossip Girl Spoiler Alert

If you aren’t already screaming “OMFG,” let’s just clarify: you’re seeing Rufus and Lily, reunited with their love child.

Here’s a little background if you’re not up to date: last season on Gossip Girl, we learned Lily van der Woodsen’s big secret, the one Bart Bass almost took to his grave, literally. Back in Lily’s heyday (pre Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Fifth Avenue Penthouse), when she was still Rufus Humphrey’s groupie slash girlfriend she got pregnant. After pregnancy struck, she disappeared from Humphrey’s life, claiming she had aborted. She didn’t really abort, that means the baby’s daddy didn’t even know he existed. Not your typical Upper East Side drama.

In any case, the child’s existence surfaced toward the end of season two and apparently, as the picture would suggest, season three holds a reunion. Also, this means Jenny, Dan, Serena, and Aaron all share a sibling. How’s that for creepy and incestuous. GGirl is getting weirder by the camera click. Can’t wait to watch it!

Until the next Gossip Girl sighting, XOXO.