Here’s How to Look at Your Most Played Songs & Artists on Spotify’s Wrapped 2021 Feature

By now, you may have seen a Spotify Wrapped 2021 screenshot or two on your timeline. For those who don’t know, Spotify revealed their annual Spotify Wrapped stats on Tuesday, December 1. The feature allows users to view their most played artists and songs from the dumpster fire we now know as 2021.

So how do you find and view your Spotify Wrapped 2021 music stats? Well, it’s simple: Go to Spotify.com/US/Wrapped and log into your Spotify account. Once there, you’ll see three categories: Your Top Songs 2021, Missed Hits and On the Record. “Your Top Songs 2021” is a playlist of your most 100 most played songs of 2021 in order of how much you’ve listened to them. “Missed Hits” are other songs that Spotify thinks you’ll like based on your top 100. And “On the Record” is where you’ll find podcasts recommended to you based on songs and artists you’ve listened to the most this year.

As for where to find the Spotify Wrapped 2021 screenshots that everyone else is posting, you’ll have to download the Spotify app on your mobile phone (it doesn’t seem to be available on the browser or desktop). Once downloaded and logged in, you should visit the same Spotify.com/US/Wrapped link, which will direct you to your Spotify Wrapped 2021 stats. Click on the box that says “2021 Wrapped; See how you listened in 2021,” and you should be able to find stats such as your top 10 most played artists and songs of 2021, and if you’re in the top percent of any of the artists you listen to. As for the most played songs or artists on Spotify in 2021 overall, here are those numbers.

Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists of 2021 (Globally)

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists of 2021 (U.S.)

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

Spotify’s Most Streamed Albums Globally

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa Justice by Justin Bieber = by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat

Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs in the U.S.

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Kiss Me More” (feat SZA) by Doja Cat “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Along with music, Spotify Wrapped 2021 also includes tons of other stats, such as the top podcasts of 2021 and the top audio shows of 2021. Happy listening.