Here’s How to Look at Your Most Played Songs & Artists on Spotify’s Wrapped 2020 Feature

By now, you may have seen a Spotify Wrapped 2020 screenshot or two on your timeline. For those who don’t know, Spotify revealed their annual Spotify Wrapped stats on Tuesday, December 1. The feature allows users to view their most played artists and songs from the dumpster fire we now know as 2020.

So how do you find and view your Spotify Wrapped 2020 music stats? Well, it’s simple: Go to Spotify.com/US/Wrapped and log into your Spotify account. Once there, you’ll see three categories: Your Top Songs 2020, Missed Hits and On the Record. “Your Top Songs 2020” is a playlist of your most 100 most played songs of 2020 in order of how much you’ve listened to them. “Missed Hits” are other songs that Spotify thinks you’ll like based on your top 100. And “On the Record” is where you’ll find podcasts recommended to you based on songs and artists you’ve listened to the most this year.

As for where to find the Spotify Wrapped 2020 screenshots that everyone else is posting, you’ll have to download the Spotify app on your mobile phone (it doesn’t seem to be available on the browser or desktop). Once downloaded and logged in, you should visit the same Spotify.com/US/Wrapped link, which will direct you to your Spotify Wrapped 2020 stats. Click on the box that says “2020 Wrapped; See how you listened in 2020,” and you should be able to find status such as your top 10 most played artists and songs of 2020, and if you’re in the top percent of any of the artists you listen to.

As for the most played songs or artists on Spotify in 2020 overall, here are those numbers. According to Spotify’s Wrapped 2020, here are the top fie tracks played in the U.S.

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

“ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby

“Life Is Good (feat. Drake)” by Future

As for artists, here are the top played artists of 2020 according to Spotify.

Juice WLRD

Drake

Lil Uzi Vert

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Along with music, Spotify Wrapped 2020 also includes tons of over stats, such the top podcasts of 2020 and the top audio shows of 2020. Happy listening.