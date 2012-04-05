Spotify Spotlight List: SartorialGirl

Ever have one of those “Oops I forgot to plug in my headphones” moments, only to realize that your favorite guilty pleasure jam is blasting from your computer, and your co-workers are also enjoying a nice little Genie in a Bottle vs The Strokes mash-up? (Sorry I’m not sorry office-mates Ari and Emily.)

Or better yet, ever see someone super stylish walking down the street, rocking out inside her headphones, and wonder what her jams are?

Well, we do. That’s why we’re introducing the StyleCaster Spotlight Series, where some of our favorite ‘Casters divulge their go-to Spotify playlists.

First up is top style blogger Sartorial Girl.

We Love the images of inspiration she’s been sharing, as well as her solid Advice. She even styled a stellar look from Bloomingdale’s. Definitely take a sec to Love her profile here.

And now you can hear what she’s humming while strutting (and setting the next street style trends). Check out her playlist below, and click here to snag it on Spotify.

Sartorial Girl’s Spotify Playlist:

“Love Will Never Do (Without You)” – Janet Jackson

“Through The Fire” – Chaka Khan

“I Have Nothing” – Whitney Houston

“Upside Down” – Diana Ross

“Be Without You” – Mary J. Blige”Daddy” – Emeli Sande

“Set Fire To The Rain” – Adele

“Yesterday” – Toni Braxton

“Wreckless Love” – Alicia Keys