Spotify Will Now Make You A Personal Playlist Based On Your Outfit

If you scroll on TikTok for a few minutes, you’re bound to come across a video tagged GRWM—translation: get ready with me. The trend showcases the simple (or complex depending on the makeup routine) act of getting ready whether it’s for school, fashion week, work or just a typical grocery store run. From a viewer’s perspective, the videos are enjoyable to watch because they’re relatable—we all need to get ready for something. The most interesting element of these videos is how people get ready—though the settings and outfits may change, there’s typically one major common factor: music. Getting ready is simply more enjoyable when there’s music to match the mood. Now, you’ll be able to join TikToker’s Dixie and Charli D’Amelio in a music-fueled GRWM with Spotify’s GetReadyWithMusic—a new interactive experience that will create a playlist based on your outfit.

Spotify’s GetReadyWithMusic feature launched today, Thursday, September 22nd and will transform your morning, evening and bedtime routine. The GetReadyWithMusic feature uses a quiz to determine the vibes of your outfit. Then, based on the combinations of colors and textures in your outfit, Spotify will generate the perfect GRWM playlist in the app. Once your playlist has been created, you’ll be able to use a photo of yourself in your outfit as the playlist’s cover. This makes it easy to re-visit playlists when you’re recreating an outfit vibe and document your fire ‘fits.

To help launch the GetReadyWithMusic feature, Spotify had GRWM experts Dixie and Charli D’Amelio create their own outfit-inspired playlists. The D’Amelio sisters said, “We had such a great time working with Spotify on the GetReadyWithMusic feature. I love how we were able to dress up and make different playlists for every look – and of course, listening to amazing music the whole time!”

As you can see in the photo above, digital creators Dixie and Charli D’Amelio’s went all out with their looks for Spotify’s GetReadyWithMusic In-App experience. Both sisters did a great job incorporating texture (lace! ruffles! feathers!) and color (do I spy Barbiecore pink?) into their looks—feel free to use them for outfit inspiration when creating your own playlist.

Since music is a great way to trigger a memory, these playlists can also help make the moment, big or small, that you’re getting ready for more memorable. When you go back to listen to the playlist, it’ll bring you back to how you felt in the outfit you were wearing. Spotify will store all of your GetReadyWithMusic playlists in your Music Closet—you may think you have nothing to wear, but you’ll always have something to listen to.

The virtual GetReadyWithMusic feature is great but if you’re in the New York City area you can enjoy the experience IRL at Spotify’s immersive shopping pop-up. The pop-up will be at Other People’s Clothes in Brookly, NY and open to the public from Thursday, September 29th through Sunday, October 2nd. For more details, check out Spotify’s For the Record blog.