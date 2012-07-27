London Calling: Hear Spotify’s Playlist of 101 Classic British Jams

Everyone is freaking out about the Olympics. The last time London experienced mass hysteria of this magnitude Kate and William were getting married and people plastered the royal couple’s faces on everything from plates to limited edition coins, if we wait long enough we’re sure the Olympics will get their own commemorative plates. But, one thing the royal couple didn’t have was their own playlist.

In celebration of the games, Spotify has put together an awesome playlist called “101 Great British Classics” that includes hits from some of the greatest British musicians ever. Let Queen and The Rolling Stones get you excited for the games! Adele will get you through your team’s loss and Blur will have your spirits soaring after a win.

Check out the playlist here and play it non-stop as the Olympic games and London take over the world.