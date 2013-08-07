How To Spot a Fake Louis Vuitton Handbag

Buying a designer handbag is one of life’s greatest joys. However, nothing can burst your “Look at me and my brand new Louis Vuitton Speedy” bubble more than someone pointing out it’s actually a fake. Designer knockoffs have become a massive multi-billion dollar business—and because of that it is increasingly hard to tell the difference between a fake and the real thing. Here, some tips to keep in mind to make sure you are enjoying a real deal Louis Vuitton handbag.

1. Always remember that the O’s in Louis Vuitton should have a perfectly round shape— many counterfeits use oval shaped O’s instead.

2. Check that the Louis Vuitton bag you are considering buying actually exists. Sounds obvious, but there have been examples of the Vernis being sold in black even though Louis Vuitton never made it in black.

3. Louis Vuitton is extremely careful about the way that its monogram is placed, and it is usually completely symmetrical from side to side.

4. Not all Louis Vuitton bags are made in France, so if your bag says ‘Made in USA’ don’t automatically assume it’s a fake.

5. Some styles such as the Speedy have upside down LVs on the back-side of the bag— the reason being that Louis Vuitton will use one continuous piece of leather that will wrap from the back to the front so one side will have an upside down logo.

Have you ever bought a fake handbag by accident? Share your experience in the comments below!

