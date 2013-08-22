How To Spot A Fake Gucci Handbag



Buying a designer handbag is one of life’s greatest joys. However, nothing can burst your “Look at me and my brand new Gucci” bubble more than someone pointing out it’s actually a fake. Designer knockoffs have become a massive multi-billion dollar business—and because of that it is increasingly hard to tell the difference between a fake and the real thing. Here, some tips to keep in mind to make sure you are enjoying a real deal Gucci handbag.

1. Study the cut of the leather intently, especially around the interior zippered pocket (if it is a style of bag comes with a pocket). The cut should be exactly the same all the way around the pocket.

2. The handbag should come with the Gucci Controllato Card which should have GUCCI written in capitals with a dark grey background. Underneath that in a white background should be the word ‘controllato’ and the numbers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0. The back of the card is always left blank.

3. The Gucci dust bag should have drawstring closures and there are two types of Gucci dust bags. The first type is made from dark brown satin and the GG logo is printed on the front with the second G being upside down. The second type is a solid light brown color with GUCCI written in gold across the front.

4. On the inside tag where it says GUCCI and ‘Made in Italy’ there should also be a style/model number with a four or six digit serial stamped on the leather.

