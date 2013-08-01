How To Spot a Fake Chanel Bag



Buying a designer handbag is one of life’s greatest joys. However, nothing can burst your “Look at me and my brand new Chanel 2.55 bag” bubble more than someone pointing out it’s actually a fake. Designer knockoffs have become a massive multi-billion dollar business—and because of that it is increasingly hard to tell the difference between a fake and the real thing. Here, some tips to keep in mind to make sure you are enjoying a real deal Chanel handbag.

1. Make sure it has interlocking C’s—many knockoffs have interlocking O’s which are snipped after production to look similar to a C.

2. The quilting should be symmetric, so make sure to study it.

3. Chanel authenticity cards are often copied, so they can’t be used as a guarantee of the bags authenticity.

4. Chanel does not attach any tags or wrapping, so if a bag comes with a tag attached then it’s safe to assume you’ve got a fake on your hands.

5. The bag should be stamped with CHANEL on the inside as well as having ‘Made in France’ directly underneath it or to the side.

6. Newer Chanel bags will come in a black dust bag with ‘Chanel’ written in black, while vintage Chanel bags will come in a white felt bag with a black logo.

Have you ever bought a fake handbag by accident? Share your experience in the comments below!