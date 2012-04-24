Can You Spot The Difference? Street Artist Kidult Makes His Mark With Kate Moss Ad

Remember a couple of months ago when the image above surfaced, confirming that Kate Moss would indeed be the face of Supreme‘s Spring 2012 campaign? We know we do — mostly because we immediately started snooping around to find out when the t-shirts with her mug on them would hit stores. But when the apparel company released their ad, I don’t think they anticipated French street artist Kidult getting involved.

Which of course he did.

As described on Kidult’s website, the artist “is the problem child who paints in a righteous, primary and no-limit way with the use of an extinguisher.”

Kidult took this very sentiment and applied it to Supreme’s Kate Moss posters, changing the color of her fur coat, altering her make-up so she looks a little less classy and a little more trampy, and changing the Supreme logo to his artist tag.

These altered campaign images can be found all over Paris and, despite the glaring differences between the originals and Kidult’s version, may be easy to miss for someone absentmindedly strolling by.

We appreciate creative license, but do you think Kidult crossed a line when he adopted and reappropriated Supreme’s campaign images? Share your opinion in the comments section below!

Images via High Snobiety