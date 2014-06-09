Surf’s Up! 20 Sporty (And Flattering!) Swimsuits for Summer

While summer may mean itty-bitty bikinis to some, this season has actually seen a marked return to a slick, sophisticated basics when it comes to swimwear—with a decidedly sporty twist.
Maybe it’s the trickle-down effect of several seasons where minimalist, more covered-up looks have dominated the runways (see: over-the-knee skirts and long-sleeve dresses), but the biggest trend in swimwear this summer is more chic than skin-baring. These sporty suits most closely resemble surf-ready wetsuits and athletic racing suits—meaning you’ll look good and you can afford to be active in the surf without risking losing your string bikini top.
MORE: 50 Summer Outfits to Copy This Instant
Look for options that zip up the front in eye-catching primary colors like red and yellow—high-neck silhouettes preferred. Feeling like you’d like even more protection? Opt for chic rash guard in a stripe or a cool color-block prints.
Click through the gallery above to see 20 sporty—and super-flattering!—swimsuits for summer, from names like Cynthia Rowley, DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and more.