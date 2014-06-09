Surf’s Up! 20 Sporty (And Flattering!) Swimsuits for Summer

While summer may mean itty-bitty bikinis to some, this season has actually seen a marked return to a slick, sophisticated basics when it comes to swimwear—with a decidedly sporty twist.

Maybe it’s the trickle-down effect of several seasons where minimalist, more covered-up looks have dominated the runways (see: over-the-knee skirts and long-sleeve dresses), but the biggest trend in swimwear this summer is more chic than skin-baring. These sporty suits most closely resemble surf-ready wetsuits and athletic racing suits—meaning you’ll look good and you can afford to be active in the surf without risking losing your string bikini top.

Look for options that zip up the front in eye-catching primary colors like red and yellow—high-neck silhouettes preferred. Feeling like you’d like even more protection? Opt for chic rash guard in a stripe or a cool color-block prints.

Click through the gallery above to see 20 sporty—and super-flattering!—swimsuits for summer, from names like Cynthia Rowley, DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and more.