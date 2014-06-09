StyleCaster
Share

Surf’s Up! 20 Sporty (And Flattering!) Swimsuits for Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

Surf’s Up! 20 Sporty (And Flattering!) Swimsuits for Summer

Laurel Pinson
by
Surf’s Up! 20 Sporty (And Flattering!) Swimsuits for Summer
20 Start slideshow

While summer may mean itty-bitty bikinis to some, this season has actually seen a marked return to a slick, sophisticated basics when it comes to swimwear—with a decidedly sporty twist.

Maybe it’s the trickle-down effect of several seasons where minimalist, more covered-up looks have dominated the runways (see: over-the-knee skirts and long-sleeve dresses), but the biggest trend in swimwear this summer is more chic than skin-baring. These sporty suits most closely resemble surf-ready wetsuits and athletic racing suits—meaning you’ll look good and you can afford to be active in the surf without risking losing your string bikini top.

MORE: 50 Summer Outfits to Copy This Instant

Look for options that zip up the front in eye-catching primary colors like red and yellow—high-neck silhouettes preferred. Feeling like you’d like even more protection? Opt for chic rash guard in a stripe or a cool color-block prints.

Click through the gallery above to see 20 sporty—and super-flattering!—swimsuits for summer, from names like Cynthia Rowley, DKNY, Marc Jacobs, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and more.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Cynthia Rowley color-block wetsuit, $210 at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Clover Canyon two-piece, $185 at Clover Canyon

Photo: Clover Canyon

"Good Sport" one-piece, $89 at Hurley

Photo: Hurley

ASOS color-block swimsuit, $57.16 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Body Glove neoprene one-piece, $152 at Diane's Beach Wear

Photo: Body Glove

Flagpole "Joellen" one-piece, $408 at Flagpole Swim

Photo: Flagpole Swim

Marc Jacobs scuba zip-front maillot, $358 at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Marc Jacobs

Tommy Hilfiger "Palm Springs" scuba one-piece, $161.96 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Filles a Papa printed swimsuit, $230 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

DKNY logo high-neck one-piece, $116 at DKNY

Photo: DKNY

Free People long-sleeve one-piece, $148 at Free People

Photo: Free People

Lisa Marie Fernandez front-zip swimsuit, $350 at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys

Sunseeker one-piece, $125.76 as Asos

Photo: Asos

"Martinique" tank suit, $80 at Ralph Lauren

Photo: Ralph Lauren

Skye & Staghorn "Maddie" one-piece suit, $211 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Pret-a-Surf striped rash guard, $225 at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

DKNY high-neck one-piece, $116 at Bloomingdales

Photo: Bloomingdales

Seafolly "Oasis" maillot, $169.58 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Mouille midriff swimsuit, $181.01 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Michi bodysuit, $325 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What Celeb Dads Might Want

What Celeb Dads Might Want
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share