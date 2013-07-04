Not a Fan of the String Bikini? Try These Swimsuits That Are Sporty <em>And</em> Sexy

StyleCaster
Not a Fan of the String Bikini? Try These Swimsuits That Are Sporty And Sexy

Valeria Nekhim
by
When choosing what to wear for any occasion, we’re big proponents of borrowing from others (hello, boyfriend jeans), and one constant source of inspiration for us is athletes. Whether it’s a chic baseball cap or stylish sneakers, we love spicing up our outfits-and our swimwear—with sporty details.

Get the image of your awkward one-piece Speedo from high school out of your head, and open your mind to the possibility of swimsuits that are sexy and sporty. Think: mesh panels, racer backs and athletic stripes. The trick is to find a flattering cut that reveals enough while still being playful.

Stand out from a sea of string-bikinis in a cobalt blue scuba inspired one-piece by Cynthia Rowley featuring a neon green zipper down the front. And since suits in bright colors with darker contour color-blocking along the sides have an instant slimming effect, you’ll look sharp and feel amazing in Lululemon’s scoop-neck two-piece. Complete your summer style game by adding a fabulous cover-up and flip-flops that can take you from the beach to the street faster than you can say “hand me the SPF.”

Take a look at the gallery above for 10 sexy sportswear-inspired bathing suits to wear this summer.

Huit Miami Baby Strapless Air Bikini Top and Baby Bikini Short, $79.76 and $45.82; at ASOS

Becca By Rebecca Virtue Vanishing Point Convertible Strap Tankini Top and Tab Side Hipster Bottom, $72 and $54; at Everything But Water

Reese Racer Back Bra Bikini Top and Cheeky Surf Shorts, $36 and $36; at Billabong

One Piece Solid Scuba Zip Front, $199; at Cynthia Rowley 

Beach Break Sport Top and Hipster, both $54; at Lululemon

Stripey Button One-Piece, $64.95; at Gap

Nike Bondi Block Swim Sport Bra, $50; at Zappos

On The Horizon Reversible Crossover Tri Bikini Top and Bottoms; $48 and $46; at Roxy

T by Alexander Wang Mesh Triangle Bikini Top and Bottoms; $140 and $120; at Shopbop

Beach Riot Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, $133; at Urban Outfitters 

