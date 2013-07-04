Not a Fan of the String Bikini? Try These Swimsuits That Are Sporty <em>And</em> Sexy

When choosing what to wear for any occasion, we’re big proponents of borrowing from others (hello, boyfriend jeans), and one constant source of inspiration for us is athletes. Whether it’s a chic baseball cap or stylish sneakers, we love spicing up our outfits-and our swimwear—with sporty details.

Get the image of your awkward one-piece Speedo from high school out of your head, and open your mind to the possibility of swimsuits that are sexy and sporty. Think: mesh panels, racer backs and athletic stripes. The trick is to find a flattering cut that reveals enough while still being playful.

Stand out from a sea of string-bikinis in a cobalt blue scuba inspired one-piece by Cynthia Rowley featuring a neon green zipper down the front. And since suits in bright colors with darker contour color-blocking along the sides have an instant slimming effect, you’ll look sharp and feel amazing in Lululemon’s scoop-neck two-piece. Complete your summer style game by adding a fabulous cover-up and flip-flops that can take you from the beach to the street faster than you can say “hand me the SPF.”

Take a look at the gallery above for 10 sexy sportswear-inspired bathing suits to wear this summer.

