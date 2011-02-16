A Sporty Spin

Not even Michael Kors could avoid the jumpsuit trend this spring, offering up his own sporty, nautical twist. Kors’ take on the trend calls for a jersey (duh) jumpsuit, a feminine, patent belted waist, and a nautical striped tee. This black and white version is the perfect solution for someone looking for a sportier take on the trend. If you’re really bold, add a vinyl sun visor and the season’s second most-seen item, round sunglasses, to complete the look. Sporty platinum bob optional.

(1) A.P.C. Sailor Top, $80, at apc.fr; (2) Topshop Boutique Collection Jumpsuit, $160, at topshop.com; (3) Spiegel Glossy Patent Belt, $39, at spiegel.com; (4) Rag & Bone Black Patent Lambretta Tote, $675, at eluxury.com; (5) Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm, $20, at saks.com; (6) Bobbi Brown Crystal Lip gloss, $17, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com; (7) Bobbi Brown Sheer Color gloss, $12, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com; (8) Dior Josephine Sunglasses, $208, at otticanet.com; (9) Castaner Tita Platform espadrilles, $315, at net-a-porter.com; (10) Swatch Wind Blocker, $110, at store.swatch.com; (11) American Apparel Vinyl Visor, $10, americanapparel.net