Sporty Spice Takes the Posh Plunge: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Ava, a professional in the advertising industry as well as a personal trainer, came to us really wanting to spice up her look. Ava arrived at the StyleCaster studios full of life and energy, and was ready to make an upgrade to a more sophisticated yet stylish way of dressing. To assist her on her makeover journey we turned to the fashion and beauty experts of DKNY, Mizu Salon and makeup artist, Pamela Taylor. The process took Ava from sporty to a sleek and modern version of her former self.
Mizu salon boosted Avas naturally gorgeous locks to a warmer color and more fluid cut. Pamela Taylor, of Pamela Taylor Academy, was able to adjust Avas pinkish undertones to an even color that would match her new age appropriate hair style. Ava had concerns regarding length, and didnt want to chop everything off, but the understanding stylists at Mizu were able to work with her to find the most suitable style for her everyday needs. Click through the slideshow, and youll experience our fun-filled day with Eva! Find out how and why the stylists chose what they did to enhance Avas natural beauty
Take a walk through Ava's exciting transformation. Learn why the team chose what they did for Ava's body type and complexion.
WARDROBE: DKNY
I've gotta hand it to Ms. Donna Karan, the designer extraordinaire knows how to dress a woman's body and highlight all of the right assets. For Ava, we were first leaning towards color, but we found this turquoise dress to be too overwhelming on her petite frame. If it had been a few inches shorter, it may have been a different story! The shoes, however, are coming with us for the long haul.
Although we loved the DKNY color blocking detail of this shift dress, it cut Ava's small frame in all of the wrong places. The dress was more suited for a longer frame. We needed a look that would show off Ava's finely sculpted trainer's legs and arms while nipping in at the waist to accentuate her curves. Moving right along!
MIZU SALON STYLIST: ROSA CIRRINCIONE
Ava was having some difficulty parting with the length of her hair. So, expert stylist, Rosa Cirrincione eased her into the hair cut, and made her feel comfortable with the choices, If you love the length of your hair we can cut less, but cut a bit more around the front of your face. This would actually make the cut a bit more exciting so that it doesnt just collapse, and appear limp or lifeless.
Rosa added, Then we can give you a severe part and by doing that we can cut some pieces to give you a long bang, adding some angles throughout the face lightening up the weight of your hair with layers. The layers will increase the volume, make it look sexy, more tousled. Going with a longer bang will make your eyes stand out more. Your current length is really focused around your jaw, which is taking away from your beautiful eyes.
MIZU SALON COLORIST: FRANCESCA MONTANILLE
Francesca Montanille on highlights for Ava, I think it would be a good idea to highlight, even if we go darker and make it richer, to put some lighter pieces in so it accentuates the layers that Rosa is adding. It will give you more movement, more sexiness, it will look really pretty with your eyes
if we keep it one flat color, I dont think its going to do the haircut justice. We want it to look richer so I will probably make the base color a little bit deeper, but Im going to pull some pieces through and lighten them to create the appearance of more movement.
MAKEUP ARTIST: PAMELA TAYLOR of PAMELA TAYLOR MAKEUP ACADEMY
Pamela began by explaining how she evened out Avas skin: When I started with Ava I analyzed her skin, her really pretty hair and her bone structure. I wanted to give her a little bit of wisp to her cheekbones and bring her eyes out. Instead of elongating her face, were working with the line of the haircut, which gave her a little fullness of the chin area. First, I balanced out the redness in her skin by using an ash tone base. I also used a concealer where her pores are a little larger. I applied a creamy base everywhere else and applied powder base to absorb any oil."
Pamela speaks to playing up Avas eyes, I wanted her eyes to match with the elegance of the outfit. So, Im doing a black smoky eye along with a champagne color called Bone Structure that works with the palette of her outfit. Im taking the eyes to a deep smoky black matte level, adding individual artificial lashes to give volume to the end of her eyes. Her lips will be beautiful, full and outrageous along with a highlighted cheekbone. Additionally, I put highlights at the ends of her eyebrows to open up the brow area and balance her face.
Remember, this is Ava's sporty ensemble from the beginning of the day. Keep clicking for the big reveal . . .
Up next, Ava's makeover courtesey of Mizu Salon, Pamela Taylor and DKNY!
The perfect blend of sophistication and polish. Now Ava is ready to hit all her big sales meetings, the girl means business, and she's doing it with style.