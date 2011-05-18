Sporty Spice Takes the Posh Plunge: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

MIZU SALON STYLIST: ROSA CIRRINCIONE

Ava was having some difficulty parting with the length of her hair. So, expert stylist, Rosa Cirrincione eased her into the hair cut, and made her feel comfortable with the choices, If you love the length of your hair we can cut less, but cut a bit more around the front of your face. This would actually make the cut a bit more exciting so that it doesnt just collapse, and appear limp or lifeless.

Rosa added, Then we can give you a severe part and by doing that we can cut some pieces to give you a long bang, adding some angles throughout the face lightening up the weight of your hair with layers. The layers will increase the volume, make it look sexy, more tousled. Going with a longer bang will make your eyes stand out more. Your current length is really focused around your jaw, which is taking away from your beautiful eyes. 

MIZU SALON COLORIST: FRANCESCA MONTANILLE

Francesca Montanille on highlights for Ava, I think it would be a good idea to highlight, even if we go darker and make it richer, to put some lighter pieces in so it accentuates the layers that Rosa is adding. It will give you more movement, more sexiness, it will look really pretty with your eyes if we keep it one flat color, I dont think its going to do the haircut justice. We want it to look richer so I will probably make the base color a little bit deeper, but Im going to pull some pieces through and lighten them to create the appearance of more movement.