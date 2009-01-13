Sporty Chic

ADAM by Adam Lippes decided that this Spring, everything should pop. Inspired by the Museum of Modern Art’s color-chart exhibit from 2008, Lippes kept it bright and uncomplicated. Get inspired by combining classic sporty silhouettes in luxurious fabrics with megawatt, neon accessories.

(1) Urban Outfitters sunglesses, $14 at urbanoutfitters.com, (2) MCQ silk athletic jacket, $323, at lagarconne.com, (3) Yves Saint Laurent Rouge volupte lipstick, $34, at neimanmarcus.com, (4) Stella McCartney red hobo bag, $995, at intermixonline.com, (5) Jennifer Ouellette gemstone satin headband, $155, at barneys.com, (6) Comme des Garcons embossed large zip waller, $272, at tobi.com, (7) Jimmy Choo poppy strappy sandal, $1,125, at shop.nordstrom.com, (8) Shiseido ultimate sun protection lotion, $37, at sephora.com, (9) Toy Watch citrine plasteramic watch, $195, at saksfifthavenue.com, (10) Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti drape front dress, $680, at net-a-porter.com.