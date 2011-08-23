StyleCaster
Share

Sporty Chic: 12 Varsity Jackets to Get You Set for Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sporty Chic: 12 Varsity Jackets to Get You Set for Fall

Kelly
by
Sporty Chic: 12 Varsity Jackets to Get You Set for Fall
13 Start slideshow

Even if you’re not preparing to going back to school in the coming weeks, you can still channel your inner jock with one of fall’s coolest trends: the varsity jacket.

The grimy overgarment that probably used to belong to your sophomore year boyfriend has undergone quite the makeover with additions such as fur, leather or sharply tailored silhouettes made by the teams we’ll be rooting most adamantlyfor this season, ahem, Alexander Wang, Rag & Bone, Phillip Lim

Click through to shop for the chicest sporty jackets to wear to the big game, or, if you’re not exactly into whole ra! ra! thing, everywhere else you go this fall.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Forever 21, $27.80

Alexander Wang at Shopbop, $785

Autumn Cashmere at Revolve Clothing, $198

3.1 Phillip Lim at Shopbop, $1,450

Tommy Girl at Macy's, $79

Rag & Bone, $695

ASOS, $82.33

See by Chloé at Net-a-Porter, $595

Topshop, $116

Zara, $129

Stella McCartney at Bergdorf Goodman, $2,325

Urban Outfitters, $89

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Too Cool for School: Master the Collegiate Trend for Fall

Too Cool for School: Master the Collegiate Trend for Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share