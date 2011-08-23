Sporty Chic: 12 Varsity Jackets to Get You Set for Fall

Even if you’re not preparing to going back to school in the coming weeks, you can still channel your inner jock with one of fall’s coolest trends: the varsity jacket.

The grimy overgarment that probably used to belong to your sophomore year boyfriend has undergone quite the makeover with additions such as fur, leather or sharply tailored silhouettes made by the teams we’ll be rooting most adamantlyfor this season, ahem, Alexander Wang, Rag & Bone, Phillip Lim…

Click through to shop for the chicest sporty jackets to wear to the big game, or, if you’re not exactly into whole ra! ra! thing, everywhere else you go this fall.