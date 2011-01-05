Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video: T & A In 3D!

Let’s be honest. It can be disheartening to look at photos of swimsuit models‘ perfect bodies in magazines and on billboards, but if you’ve ever seen the girls in real life, you know that the feeling only worsens when you see them in 3D (read: they look flawless without Photoshop, too). Now, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is taking the opportunity to make boys everywhere jump for joy, while girls everywhere weep. To coincide with the release of the 2011 issue, the magazine is debuting a thirty minute 3D video, which will be available for purchase or for rent over Sony Entertainment Networks.

While we applaud this high-tech approach, and we do love models, we can imagine pervy little boys downloading it over their Playstations, which kind of weirds us out. The video will be go up for sale on February 15, so if you’re the nicest girlfriend on the planet, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your beau.