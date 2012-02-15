Sports Illustrated Cover Girl Kate Upton Is No (VS) Angel

Even though 19-year-old model Kate Upton nabbed the highly-coveted cover of the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, not everyone is impressed with the blonde bombshell.

Last week,Sophia Neophitou, one of the people responsible for casting the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, told The New York Times that Upton was way “too obvious” and “too blonde” to ever appear onstage with the Angels. As a fan of Upton’s (not only do I like her looks, but I think she seems hilarious), this seems strange considering the amount of positive reviews the issue has gotten.

“She’s like a Page 3 girl,” Neophitou said, referring to an infamous spread of underwear models in British tabloid newspaper The Sun. “She’s like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blond hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy.” (As a side note, if you’ve read Russell Brand‘s memoir My Booky Wook, you are all too familiar with the Page 3 girls.)

We’re all entitled to our own opinions, but this does seem a bit harsh, don’t you think?