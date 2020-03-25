12 Sports Bras For Small Chests Cool Enough For The Gym OR The ‘Gram

Will the Itty Bitty Titty Committee please stand up?! Small-chested ladies, I’m talking to you! There are plenty of pros to having smaller boobs: the ability to go braless without anyone noticing, looking bomb in deep V necklines with zero fear of a nip slip, and the luxury of being able to easily find sports bras for small chests. The only issue, it seems, is avoiding ending up with a traditional low-support bra that looks more like a teen’s training bra than something fit for an adult. Admit it: you’ve got at least one of these unsightly sports bras pushed to the back of your drawer as you read this. Maybe more!

As a small-chested girl myself, I often pass lazy days with my girls hanging free, but when I want a little more support during errands or workouts, I opt for a comfortable, non-restrictive sports bra. My favorite kind of sports bra is one with a little bit extra length around the torso, so that it resembles a cute crop top more than a training bra. This silhouette allows me to move freely without worrying about how I’ll look if my shirt flops over my face during yoga or midway through the TikTok dance I’ve been trying to film all day. Longline bras also accentuates your waist, giving you a lil extra boost of confidence, should you need it.

That’s not to say I never wear a traditional sports bra, though. I have plenty, and I reach for these far more than my traditional bras, which might as well be gathering dust at this point. Viva la sports bra! If you’re also on Team Comfy, you’ll find that there’s a whole world of sports bras and supportive crop tops out there to make you feel like your best self. Read on to shop some of my faves.

1. Alo Sneak Long Bra

Super soft and comfortable with just the right amount of support for us small-chested ladies, this Alo bra is a must-have. Plus, I love the cris-cross back and mesh details in front.

2. Champion Freedom Seamless Racer Back Sports Bra

Champion’s sports bras easily stretch over your head when you put them on, but snap right back into place and keep the girls in check while you wear. Plus, this one comes in a ton of bright, fun colors.

3. Athleta Conscious Crop

This piece looks more like a crop top than a traditional bra, thanks to the high neck and longer silhouette. Still, it offers enough support to not need another sports bra layered underneath.

4. Year Of Ours Ruffle Bra

When support isn’t really an issue, choose your bra based on stylish details. How cute are the ruffle straps on this sports bra?! I’ll definitely be getting the matching ruffled leggings too, TBH.

5. Under Armour Seamless Longline Bra

This crop top/sports bra hybrid comes in a ton of colors. Pick your fave or stock up on a few to pair with all your different sweats and leggings!

6. Alo Wild Thing Bra

I’m beyond obsessed with the ruching at the center of this sports bra. Such a unique detail, and I love the neutral olive hue (but it comes in blue, too!).

7. Outdoor Voices TechSweat Crop Top

Haven’t you heard? Yellow is *in* for spring, so I’ll definitely be purchasing this lightweight, breathable piece to sweat in style. If you aren’t into yellow, there are ten other color ways to choose from.

8. Adam Selman Sport Core Cami Top

We’re taking our ’90s obsession to the gym with this bandana-printed sports bra—plus, it’s currently marked down from $110 to $77. Nice.

9. Champion Women’s Absolute Workout Bra

The classic Champion sports bra is an essential for boobs of any size. Need I say more?

10. Spiritual Gangster Hearts Reana Sports Bra

How cute are these gold foil hearts against the powder pink fabric? I’m completely in love with this sports bra, and once again, I also want the matching leggings. I’m a sucker for a good set!

11. Calvin Klein Sports Bra

Prioritizing athleisure looks over your next gym sesh? Who cares about support when you’re dressed like Hailey Bieber (and you don’t really need it anyway)??

12. Athleta Warrior Longline Bra

The buttery-soft fabric on this Athleta style make it one of my favorite sports bras to wear during a workout. Comfy and supportive, A++.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.