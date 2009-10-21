Sport Lacoste’s Breast Cancer Beach Bag to Support the Cure

Object Of Desire

Lacoste breast cancer beach bag, $135, at lacoste.com.

Reason #1

During the entire month of October, Lacoste is partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to donate ten percent of all proceeds of sales from their Pink Croc collection to help find the cure. For those still enjoying the warmer weather down south, this beach tote is the perfect purchase to treat yourself while giving back simultaneously.

Reason #2

Other items in the Pink Croc collection include pink-framed sunglasses, an elastic waist belt, short sleeved croc polo, perfume, and more. While we don’t recommend dressing in head-to-toe pink, we do like the idea of proudly wearing a few pink items on your next beachside rendezvous.

Reason #3

Not feeling the practicality of a beach bag in the middle of October? Think again. Use this tote to double as a re-usable grocery bag while you wait for your next vacation to the tropics. Not only will you be supporting the search for a cure, but you’ll be helping the environment too!