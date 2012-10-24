StyleCaster
Baubles That Say Boo: Spookily Stylish Jewelry You Can Wear After Halloween

Liz Doupnik
Though we may spend months devising our Halloween costumes, the holiday is gone in a flash and we’re left with yet another outfit to devour space in our shrinking closet. That’s why we hunted down the coolest – and spookiest – jewelry that’ll get us in the mood on 31st, yet still manage to be super-stylish after the festivities are finished. (If you really want to do it up, pair them with these Hallween-ready yet fashion-forward items).

Check out these baubles that we would be caught dead in this Hallows Eve — and every day after.

Skulls get the luxe treatment when embellished with unexpected pearls.

House of Harlow 1960 Skull and Pearl Ring, $33; at Revolve Clothing

We're wary of spiders — unless they come in the form of a gold ring, of course. 

Tom Binns Spider Ring, $110; at Shopbop

Black cats, beware! This superstition becomes super-stylish when it's fashioned into a chic cuff.

Cat Cuff, $184; at Pamela Love

A ribcage ring? Why not?

Odette Rib Ring, $138; at Catbird

Incorporating skulls into a friendship bracelet is a preferable alternative to becoming blood brothers.

Skull Bullet Bracelet, $20; at Topshop

 Include an animal bone (real or faux!) in your getup.

Bone Wire Wrapped Ring, $9; at Etsy

Dressing up like Wednesday Addams or a creepy nun? Why not include a necklace you can wear later?

Classic Cross Upside Down, $35; at Alex & Chloe

Scared of creepy crawlies? Confront your fears by sporting a spider ring.

Betsey Johnson Creepy Critter Boost Spider Two-Finger Stretch Ring, $55; at PiperLime

A fun pun on a rosary, this skull necklace takes a gothic approach.

Chan Luu Silver and Wood Skull Bead Necklace, $420; at Net-A-Porter

If you're into mixing and matching, pick up a set of spooky earrings.

Chrishabana Trix Earring Set, $58; at Urban Outfitters

Get down with your inner skeleton.

Skeleton Grip Ring, $15; at Nasty Gal

While human bones might be too creepy for most to wear, this dinosaur bone cuff is right on the money. 

Dinosaur Bones Ribcage Cuff, $450; at Noir Jewelry

