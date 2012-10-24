Baubles That Say Boo: Spookily Stylish Jewelry You Can Wear After Halloween

Though we may spend months devising our Halloween costumes, the holiday is gone in a flash and we’re left with yet another outfit to devour space in our shrinking closet. That’s why we hunted down the coolest – and spookiest – jewelry that’ll get us in the mood on 31st, yet still manage to be super-stylish after the festivities are finished. (If you really want to do it up, pair them with these Hallween-ready yet fashion-forward items).
Check out these baubles that we would be caught dead in this Hallows Eve — and every day after.
Skulls get the luxe treatment when embellished with unexpected pearls.
House of Harlow 1960 Skull and Pearl Ring, $33; at Revolve Clothing
We're wary of spiders — unless they come in the form of a gold ring, of course.
Tom Binns Spider Ring, $110; at Shopbop
Black cats, beware! This superstition becomes super-stylish when it's fashioned into a chic cuff.
Cat Cuff, $184; at Pamela Love
A ribcage ring? Why not?
Odette Rib Ring, $138; at Catbird
Incorporating skulls into a friendship bracelet is a preferable alternative to becoming blood brothers.
Skull Bullet Bracelet, $20; at Topshop
Include an animal bone (real or faux!) in your getup.
Bone Wire Wrapped Ring, $9; at Etsy
Dressing up like Wednesday Addams or a creepy nun? Why not include a necklace you can wear later?
Classic Cross Upside Down, $35; at Alex & Chloe
Scared of creepy crawlies? Confront your fears by sporting a spider ring.
Betsey Johnson Creepy Critter Boost Spider Two-Finger Stretch Ring, $55; at PiperLime
A fun pun on a rosary, this skull necklace takes a gothic approach.
Chan Luu Silver and Wood Skull Bead Necklace, $420; at Net-A-Porter
If you're into mixing and matching, pick up a set of spooky earrings.
Chrishabana Trix Earring Set, $58; at Urban Outfitters
Get down with your inner skeleton.
Skeleton Grip Ring, $15; at Nasty Gal
While human bones might be too creepy for most to wear, this dinosaur bone cuff is right on the money.
Dinosaur Bones Ribcage Cuff, $450; at Noir Jewelry