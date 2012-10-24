Baubles That Say Boo: Spookily Stylish Jewelry You Can Wear After Halloween

Though we may spend months devising our Halloween costumes, the holiday is gone in a flash and we’re left with yet another outfit to devour space in our shrinking closet. That’s why we hunted down the coolest – and spookiest – jewelry that’ll get us in the mood on 31st, yet still manage to be super-stylish after the festivities are finished. (If you really want to do it up, pair them with these Hallween-ready yet fashion-forward items).

Check out these baubles that we would be caught dead in this Hallows Eve — and every day after.