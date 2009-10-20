Spoof Card Stalker Ali Wise’s Case Goes On

Ali Wise, former Dolce & Gabbana publicist, is a total stalker. Allegedly.

She was charged Monday with four counts of computer trespass, eavesdropping, computer tampering in the fourth degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of stalking in the fourth degree.

Wise used a software called SpoofCard to hack into voicemails over 1,000 times between April 2006 and June 2009. Among the personal lives Wise hacked into is that of interior designer Nina Freudenberger, who Wise suspected was getting cozy with her ex Jason Pomeranc. A friend of Wise said the previously successful publicist has been using SpoofCard “forever to find out about her ex’s new girls. She hacks in to voice-mails, MySpace and Facebook accounts, e-mails … you name it.” And we wonder why guys aren’t inviting us to their apartments…

Ali Wise wore a black overcoat and Louboutins to court this week. Her dignity may be gone, but her classic fashion sense is still in tact. At least.

She’s due back to court in January.

