VIDEO: Victoria Finds Her Levi’s® Curve ID Fit For Fall

The Levi’s brand recently introduced a new denim fit system that has reinvented the way women shop for jeans. Unlike other brands,Levi’s Curve ID is based on the shape of a woman’s body, not her size. Levi’s Curve ID provides a custom fit that celebrates the curve of a woman’s body.

Watch the video above to find out how Victoria found her perfect fitting jeans for fall, and what she thinks works for her body type and lifestyle! For more behind the scenes photos and to see more of Victoria’s perfect fitting fall look, click here to read the original feature story!

Producer: Patrick Biesemans

Director of Photography: Michael Ormiston

Editor: Jeff Croghan

For more information on our relationship with Levi’scmp.ly/3