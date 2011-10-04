VIDEO: Charreah Finds Her Levi’s® Curve ID Fit For Fall

The Levi’s brand recently introduced a new denim fit system that has reinvented the way women shop for jeans. Unlike other brands,Levi’s Curve ID is based on the shape of a woman’s body, not her size. Levi’s Curve ID provides a custom fit that celebrates the curve of a woman’s body.

Click on the video above to meet Charreah, a writer and fashionista, and find out what she loves most about Fall and her thoughts on the Supreme fit jeans from Levi’s Curve ID line. Watch as she finds her new perfect fit look for fall look, and see how Levi’s Curve ID works for her curvy shape.

For more photos, and close ups of the final look, click here to read the original feature story!

Producer: Patrick Biesemans

Director of Photography: Michael Ormiston

Editor: Jeff Croghan

For more information on our relationship with Levi’scmp.ly/3