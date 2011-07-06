Shimmer in the Evening: Great Summer Recipes

This is the third and final video in StyleCaster‘s partnership with Hawaiian Tropic starring Homerun Ballerina‘s Audrey Leary. This video showcases two of Audrey’s favorite summer recipes.

If I’m not working, sleeping or out with my husband, odds are I’m in the kitchen – it’s the place where I’m the most comfortable, and where I can really let my creativity run wild.

Galettes are free-form french pastries that are great for any time of year – a delicious, buttery pastry that you can fill with just about whatever meat, cheese or veggies you have hanging around in your fridge, mixed up with an egg and topped off with some salt and pepper. I also love rhubarb – it’s only around for a short time of year, and it’s sweet and tart flavor is well paired with juicy summer strawberries. The crumb I use here is good on just about any fruit you can cut up and bake – peaches, apples, or blackberries all make delicious crisps.

Thanks so much for watching! I had so much fun making these videos with the guys from Stylecaster, and I’m so grateful to Hawaiian Tropic for helping me keep my skin freckled but sunburn-free this summer.

Music: “Elementality” by Accidental Hero

Swiss chard & heirloom tomato galette

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 cups all purpose flour

a pinch of salt

12 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter

1/3 – 1/2 cup of ice water

For the filling:



1 yellow onion, sliced

2 bunches rainbow chard, with stems removed

6-10 heirloom tomatoes of various sizes & colors, cut into thin slices

1/4 cup white wine

A splash of olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

salt

pepper

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 eggs, beaten

feta cheese

thyme

Directions:

1) Cut the butter into small cubes and combine with flour, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl.

2) Use two knives to cut the butter until it becomes pea sized pieces, adding a little bit of water as needed.

3) Add just enough water so that it does not crumble and roll into ball; there will be bits of butter throughout the dough

4) Wrap it in plastic and refrigerate while making the filling.

5) Preheat oven to 400F.

6) Cut and separate onions, swiss chard and tomatoes

7) Saut onions in a large pan with a splash of olive oil and butter until soft.

8) Add the swiss chard and cook down until wilted; add white wine, salt and pepper. Cook until most of the wine has evaporated.

9) Add cream and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the veggies are coated with a thick liquid and little excess remains. Remove from heat.

10) Roll out the dough into a large circle

11) Beat egg in small bowl. Stir almost all the egg into the chard and onion mixture, reserving a bit to brush the dough with.

12) Put the mixture in the middle of the dough circle and tile the tomatoes on top of it in a mosaic type pattern. Sprinkle the top generously with feta cheese, then a few leaves of thyme.

13) Fold up the edges of the galette around the filling; there should be three or so inches of crust all around the edge. Brush with the reserved egg, and then bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Strawberry rhubarb crisp

Ingredients:

For the filling:

4 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced in half

6-7 stalks of rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

vanilla

For the crumb:

1 stick of butter, cut into squares, chilled

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cup of nuts of your choice (I used almonds)

1 cup oats

1 cup brown sugar

pinch of salt

Tarragon whipped cream:

several tarragon leaves, made into a chiffonade

2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 F.

2) Cut strawberries and rhubarb and place into ovenproof dish.

3) Combine water, sugar, cornstarch and vanilla in a pot over the cooking range until boiling; stir carefully and let it boil for 2 minutes. Pour this over the strawberries & rhubarb.

4) To make the crumb mix flour, oats, nuts, and brown sugar and salt together in a food processor until finely chopped. Add butter and pulse the processor until you have a good-sized crumb. Sprinkle this on top of the rhubarb.

5) Bake for 30 minutes or until crumb is browned and the edges bubble.

6) For the cream, beat ingredients until cream makes soft, but stable peaks.

Enjoy!

The Hemingway cocktail

Ingredients:

4 oz. coconut water

juice of 1/2 lime

1 T sugar in the raw

1 shot good gin

Directions:

Shake ingredients with ice and pour over one large ice cube. Garnish with a thin slice of lime and optional sugar rim.