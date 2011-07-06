Shimmer by the Pool with Homerun Ballerina [Sponsored]

This is the second video in StyleCaster’s partnership with Hawaiian Tropic starring Homerun Ballerina’s Audrey Leary.

I have skin that tends to skip “tan” and go straight to “burn,” so I always wear sunscreen when I head out into the sunparticularly if I’ll be spending a few hours by the pool like I did shooting this video. My figure is a bit more 50s curvy than modern day skinny, so I embrace that with vintage style bathing suits and big floppy hats.

Strawberries are in season early in the summer, so I try to keep some handy and incorporate them into just about everything I consume, from seafood dishes, to cocktails, to pasta. This time of year they are at their sweetest and juiciest, so be sure to pick some upthey’re a great poolside snack!

In the next video, I’ll show you one recipe with these strawberries as well as a beautiful seasonalbut easyentre for your next summer soiree.

Music: “Sore Tear” by Montes Rook (Download the album for freehere)

What I’m wearing in this video:

Gap bathing suit, thrifted espadrilles, vintage Calvin Klein pajama shirt

