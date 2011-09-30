My Sassy Girl: 10 Looks for Less Featuring H&M

Sweater dressing, sheer layers, and pops of color combine in this H&M fashion editorial to create a feeling of both elegance and whimsy. Click through to see 10 looks inspired by Fall’s top fashion trends, and be shocked that each costs less than $200, all accessories included!
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Stylecaster
Stylist: Truc Nguyen, Stylecaster
Hair and Makeup: Brit Cochran
Model: Charlotte, IMG Models
To read more about our relationship with H&M, visitcmp.ly/3.
H&M top, $29.95, and mustard turtleneck, $24.95, at H&M stores
left: H&M blazer, $59.95, printed tank top, $14.95, and pants, $24.95, at H&M stores
right: H&M black cardigan, $49.95, pleated dress, $59.95, black patent belt, $12.95, and brown pumps, $49.95, at H&M stores
H&M sheer blouse, $39.95, skirt, $24.95, and ankle boots, $39.95, at H&M stores
H&M cropped sweater, $49.95, pink and cream blouse, $24.95, mohair skirt, $39.95, faux leather ankle boots, $39.95, and felt hat $17.95, at H&M stores
H&M nylon parka, $49.95, and orange dress, $59.95, at H&M stores
left: H&M short-sleeve top, $29.95, mustard turtleneck, $24.95, polka dot skirt, $49.95, and brown pumps, $49.95, at H&M stores
right: H&M green dress (worn as top), $34.95, printed trouser, $34.95, and cuff bangle, 5.95, at H&M stores
H&M knit cardigan, $34.95, red tank top, $17.95, floral skirt, $39.95, suede ankle boots, $69.95, and cuff bangle, $5.95, at H&M stores
left: burnt orange sweater, $49.95, wide-leg trouser, $49.95, tan ballet flats, $12.95, and pendant necklace, $5.95, at H&M stores
right: H&M orange top, $49.95 and pants, $24.95, at H&M stores
H&M burnt orange sweater, $49.95, wide-leg trouser, $49.95, and pendant necklace, $5.95, at H&M stores