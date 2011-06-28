StyleCaster
MARTINI Moscato d’Asti Celebrates Launch: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
This past Saturday, the StyleCaster team headed back to Montauk with our good friends from MARTINI to celebrate the launch of MARTINIMoscato d’Asti, our new favorite wine of the summer!

Chic locals and poolside loungers came out to party with us at Sole East Resort, kicking it by the pool with custom cocktails by MARTINI Moscato d’Asti and Grey Goose Vodka. SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller provided the perfect summer soundtrack, playing everything from old school reggae to modern surf rock.

To see who came out this weekend to enjoy a few cocktails with MARTINI and StyleCaster, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!

Photos by Antwan Duncan and Susie G

To read more about our relationship withMARTINI please visit cmp.ly/3

1 of 26

StyleCaster celebrated the launch of MARTINI Moscato d'Asti last Saturday at Sole East Resort in Montauk, NY

DJ Chrissie Miller from SOPHOMORE taking a quick cocktail break

Classy cocktails for some classy folks

Best waitress uniforms I have seen in my life!

After staring at this menu over the past weekend, I now have these cocktail recipes memorized!

FACT: Summertime drinking with friends is the best!

What a party animal!

I think enjoying cocktails in the pool will be my new favorite pastime

CANNONBALL!

Post-swimming cocktails mixed with Grey Goose Vodka. #Winning

Finally, some people from Brooklyn came to the party!

Summertime essentials: MARTINI Moscato d'Asti, Grey Goose Vodka and a perfect Saturday afternoon by the pool

