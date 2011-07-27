StyleCaster
Get Your FASHIONfix with Saks Fifth Avenue on August 9th

If you think sample sites are the only place to get incredible deals, think again. Saks Fifth Avenue’s FASHIONfix brings some of the world’s best designers to you at up to 70% off.

Saks FASHIONfix is an exciting, members-only shopping site with limited-time shopping events featuring the hottest designers. With a line-up of the most coveted designer names in women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel, bags, accessories and shoes, they’ve got you covered…whatever your style.

Here’s a sample of the designers you’ll find: Stella McCartney, Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Majorica, DKNY, Stuart Weitzman, Rebecca Minkoff, 7 For All Mankind, Rock & Republic, Elizabeth and James, Alice + Olivia, Cynthia Steffe and many more.

It’s easy to become a member. If you’re a Saks.com account holder, you’re already in. If not, just sign up. Want more? Saks FASHIONfix is giving 10% off your next purchase upon new member registration. A promotional code will arrive in your inbox within 24 hours of joining.It’s time to sign up.

Visit www.saksfashionfix.com to see the featured events going on right now. Hurry, the clock is ticking and quantities are limited. Items are yours when checkout is complete. Future sale events are also featured on the What’s Next tab, so mark your calendar.

On August 10th select Elizabeth and James clothing, jewelry, shoes & sunglasses will be on sale up to 50% off. Don’t expect the savings to last, you’ll only have 72 hours to shop.What are you waiting for?

ELIZABETH & JAMES PINTUCK LAURENT SHIRT $90

ELIZABETH & JAMES FLAT FRONT PEGGED PANT $118

ELIZABETH & JAMES AVA DRESS: $142

ELIZABETH & JAMES SHRUNKEN SURPLUS JACKET $158

ELIZABETH & JAMES HELENA DRESS $154

ELIZABETH & JAMES MINIMAL JAMES BLAZER $158

HUNTERS SHORT $98

ELIZABETH & JAMES ADEC BLACK SAPPHIRE BAR STUD EARRING $210

ELIZABETH & JAMES BAR DIAMOND CANTILEVER RING SIZE 6 $210

BIG TOP TUSK LINK BRACELET 7IN $295

ELIZABETH & JAMES BAR DIAMOND CANTILEVER RING SIZE 6 $210

ELIZABETH & JAMES FEATHER CHAIN EARRINGS (14K GOLD DETAIL) $237

ELIZABETH & JAMES CREST STUD 12SAPPHIRE POST EARRINGS $105

ELIZABETH & JAMES FEATHER DOUBLE FINGER RING SIZE 6 (GOLD DETAIL) $210

