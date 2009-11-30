SpongeBob’s Lagerfeld Makeover and 5 Cartoons Who Need Some Help

Cartoon characters seem happy and upbeat, sure, but how would you feel if every morning you opened your closet to find rows and rows of the same outfit? It’s a common conundrum in Cartoon World…you can’t age, and you can’t change clothes. Luckily for SpongeBob SquarePants, Karl Lagerfeld decided to give the talking sponge a little makeover. Now the happy-go-lucky sea creature dons oversized shades, fingerless gloves, over-the-sponge boots, and a very un-Karl-like grin. The revamped SpongeBob is now sold for $1,500; that’s a whole lot of crabby patties.

This whole thing got us thinking; there are plenty of other cartoon characters who could use a burst of confidence and a pair of heels. Maybe they could take a few tips from Betty and Veronica?

Dora the Explorer in Proenza Schouler – The girl who taught us basic Spanish deserves a little chic neon on her way to Ice Cream Mountain.



Patty Mayonnaise in Marc Jacobs – Do you think Doug would have been even more intimidated of Patty if she wore military-inspired designer gear and flashed a little leg?



Wendy Testaburger in Balenciaga – Clearly all-woman (the boob job episode proved that), Wendy could totally rock Balenciaga on the South Park playground.



Lisa Simpson in Chanel – Only a true lady should wear Chanel, and with her saxphone and patience putting up with an obnoxious brother, we think Karl would approve.



Angelica Pickles in Luella – Not ready to give up bows and dresses, we’re talking Angelica to throw out her polka-dot leggings and socks for a slightly more sophisticated Rugrats look.

