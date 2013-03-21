Splurge vs. Steal: 12 Spring Essentials To Buy Now

With spring hovering right around the corner, we’re all looking forward to pushing aside our dreary, winter wardrobes and making room for some lighter, brighter spring staples.
We’re not exactly running out and buying a whole new wardrobe (that would be more than a little impractical), we do know that a new season calls for some fun new things to wear. The key here is knowing which spring essentials to invest in (a.k.a. splurges), and which to buy at more affordable prices (a.k.a. steals).
From runway-inspired pieces like black-and-white stripes and crop tops to seasonal must-haves like a modern trench or a colorful maxi dress, we’ve mapped out a few key items that we consider to be essential ingredients for a killer spring 2013 wardrobe. And: To make your shopping experience even better, we’ve included options that range in price you’re looking to treat yourself to a (well-deserved!) splurge, or save some cash with a few steals.
Click through the gallery above to start building your spring essentials collection—no matter what your budget. Happy shopping!
Click through for a look at 12 spring essentials to buy now—in every price range!
Monochrome Printed Blouse
Splurge!
Equipment Earl Exciter Stud Print Blouse, $288.00; at Equipment
Splurge!
Thakoon Addition Graphic Print Blouse, 390; at Intermix
Splurge!
Audrey printed stretch-georgette blouse, $225; at DKNY
Steal!
Shirt With Layered Collar And Monochrome Panels, $61.04; at ASOS
Steal!
Half Stripe Chiffon Shirt, $19.80; at Forever 21
Chic Crop Top
Splurge!
Printed Crop Shirt, $122; at Pixie Market
Splurge!
Tibi Leather Crop Top, $398; at Tibi
Steal!
Loose Cropped Sweater, $49.90; at Zara
Steal!
Boutique Lyla Racer Front Crop Top, $36; at BooHoo
Steal!
MINKPINK 'Oh La La' Off Shoulder Crop Top, $44; at Nordstrom
Statement Sweatshirt
Splurge!
3.1 Phillip Lim Leopard-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $550; at Saks Fifth Avenue
Splurge!
3/4 Sleeve Chest Pocket Quilted Sweatshirt, $92.99; at Lacoste
Splurge!
Jeweled Sweatshirt, $118; at J.Crew
Steal!
Sweater, $49.95; at H&M stores
Steal!
Liz Claiborne Sport Print Sweatshirt, $25; at JCPenney
Structured Satchel
Splurge!
Sophie Hulme Envelope Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, $415; at Net-a-Porter
Splurge!
Robinson Spectator Middy Satchel, $525; at Tory Burch
Trench With A Twist
Splurge!
Crossweave-Sleeve Trench, $178; at Madewell
Splurge!
Issey Miyake Cauliflower Trench Coat, $456.08; at Farfetch
Steal!
Steve Madden Colorblock Trench Coat, $98; at Nordstrom
Steal!
Darling Flared Trench, $67.82; at ASOS
Steal!
Leather Sleeve Contrast Trench Coat, $88; at Pixie Market
Splurge!
Alice + Olivia Shannon Printed Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $484; at Net-a-Porter
Splurge!
Alice by Temperly London Long Nijinsky Print Skirt, $490; at Shopbop
Steal!
River Island Digital Print Skirt, $50.87; at ASOS
Steal!
Galaxy Adventure Skirt, $25; at Tobi
Ladylike Pumps
Splurge!
Contessa Snakeskin-Bow Pumps, $278; at J.Crew
Splurge!
Valentino Metallic Kitten Heel Pump, $801.88; at Farfetch
Steal!
Black and White Combination Heels, $79.90; at Zara
Steal!
Python Pointy Ankle Strap Heels, $60; at Pixie Market
Neon Sweater
Splurge!
Peter Jensen Waffle Knitted Sweater, $271.28; at ASOS
Splurge!
Kenzo Fluorescent Sweater, $455; at SSense
Steal!
V-Neck Button Cardigan, $44.50; at LOFT
Tailored Trousers
Splurge!
Alice + Olivia Tie Dye Arthur Pants, $242; at Shopbop
Splurge!
Lustre Twill Pants, $225; at J.Crew
Splurge!
Mara Hoffman Pleated Silk Pants, $173.23; at The Outnet
Steal!
Paisley Print Trouser, $59.90; at Zara
Steal!
Working Girl Trouser Pant, $58; at Nasty Gal
Steal!
Crepe Cuffed Joggers, $80; at Topshop
Bermuda Shorts
Splurge!
Todd Oldham Patchwork Shorts, $188; at Nasty Gal
Splurge!
Current/Elliott The Army Bermuda Shorts, $218; at Shopbop
Steal!
Mural Flower Print Shorts, $48; at Nordstrom
Steal!
City Shorts in Geo Print, $59.34; at ASOS