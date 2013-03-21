Splurge vs. Steal: 12 Spring Essentials To Buy Now

With spring hovering right around the corner, we’re all looking forward to pushing aside our dreary, winter wardrobes and making room for some lighter, brighter spring staples.

We’re not exactly running out and buying a whole new wardrobe (that would be more than a little impractical), we do know that a new season calls for some fun new things to wear. The key here is knowing which spring essentials to invest in (a.k.a. splurges), and which to buy at more affordable prices (a.k.a. steals).

From runway-inspired pieces like black-and-white stripes and crop tops to seasonal must-haves like a modern trench or a colorful maxi dress, we’ve mapped out a few key items that we consider to be essential ingredients for a killer spring 2013 wardrobe. And: To make your shopping experience even better, we’ve included options that range in price you’re looking to treat yourself to a (well-deserved!) splurge, or save some cash with a few steals.

Click through the gallery above to start building your spring essentials collection—no matter what your budget. Happy shopping!

More on StyleCaster: Spring 2013 shopping ideas, top spring trends, and amazing spring pieces!