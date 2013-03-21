StyleCaster
Splurge vs. Steal: 12 Spring Essentials To Buy Now

What's hot
Marina Zheng
by
With spring hovering right around the corner, we’re all looking forward to pushing aside our dreary, winter wardrobes and making room for some lighter, brighter spring staples.

We’re not exactly running out and buying a whole new wardrobe (that would be more than a little impractical), we do know that a new season calls for some fun new things to wear. The key here is knowing which spring essentials to invest in (a.k.a. splurges), and which to buy at more affordable prices (a.k.a. steals).

From runway-inspired pieces like black-and-white stripes and crop tops to seasonal must-haves like a modern trench or a colorful maxi dress, we’ve mapped out a few key items that we consider to be essential ingredients for a killer spring 2013 wardrobe. And: To make your shopping experience even better, we’ve included options that range in price you’re looking to treat yourself to a (well-deserved!) splurge, or save some cash with a few steals.

Click through the gallery above to start building your spring essentials collection—no matter what your budget. Happy shopping!

Click through for a look at 12 spring essentials to buy now—in every price range!

Monochrome Printed Blouse

Splurge!
Equipment Earl Exciter Stud Print Blouse, $288.00; at Equipment

Splurge!

Thakoon Addition Graphic Print Blouse, 390; at Intermix

Splurge!

Audrey printed stretch-georgette blouse, $225; at DKNY 

Steal!

Polka Dot Blouse, $43; at Pixie Market

Steal!

Shirt With Layered Collar And Monochrome Panels, $61.04; at ASOS

Steal!

Half Stripe Chiffon Shirt, $19.80; at Forever 21

Chic Crop Top

Splurge! 

Printed Crop Shirt, $122; at Pixie Market

Splurge!
Tibi Leather Crop Top, $398; at Tibi

Splurge!
Victoria Beckham Denim Boxy Cropped Tee, $125; at Bergdorf Goodman

Steal!
Loose Cropped Sweater, $49.90; at Zara

Steal!
Boutique Lyla Racer Front Crop Top, $36; at BooHoo

Steal!

MINKPINK 'Oh La La' Off Shoulder Crop Top, $44; at Nordstrom

Statement Sweatshirt

Splurge!

3.1 Phillip Lim Leopard-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $550; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Splurge!

3/4 Sleeve Chest Pocket Quilted Sweatshirt, $92.99; at Lacoste

Splurge!

Jeweled Sweatshirt, $118; at J.Crew

Steal!

Sweater, $49.95; at H&M stores

Steal!

Liz Claiborne Sport Print Sweatshirt, $25; at JCPenney

Steal!

Crop Top, $36; at Topshop

Structured Satchel

Splurge!
Sophie Hulme Envelope Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, $415; at Net-a-Porter

Splurge!
Pashli Mini Satchel, $625; at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Splurge!
Robinson Spectator Middy Satchel, $525; at Tory Burch 

Steal!
Kristen Cross Body Bag, $89.99; at Vince Camuto

Steal!
Buckled Canvas Satchel, $32; at Forever 21

Steal!
Kimchi Blue Glossy Satchel, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Trench With A Twist

Splurge!
Crossweave-Sleeve Trench, $178; at Madewell

Splurge!

A.P.C. New Classic Trench, $575; La Garconne

Splurge!

Issey Miyake Cauliflower Trench Coat, $456.08; at Farfetch

Steal!
Steve Madden Colorblock Trench Coat, $98; at Nordstrom

Steal!

Darling Flared Trench, $67.82; at ASOS

Steal!

Leather Sleeve Contrast Trench Coat, $88; at Pixie Market

Colorful Maxi

Splurge!

Rachel Pally Randi Skirt, $188; at Revolve Clothing

Splurge!

Alice + Olivia Shannon Printed Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $484; at Net-a-Porter

Splurge!

Alice by Temperly London Long Nijinsky Print Skirt, $490; at Shopbop

Steal!

River Island Digital Print Skirt, $50.87; at ASOS

Steal!

Ombre Maxi Skirt, $58; at Nasty Gal

Steal!

Galaxy Adventure Skirt, $25; at Tobi

Ladylike Pumps

Splurge! 

Contessa Snakeskin-Bow Pumps, $278; at J.Crew

Splurge!

Valentino Metallic Kitten Heel Pump, $801.88; at Farfetch

Splurge!

Manolo Blahnik Lace BB, $695; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Steal!

Black and White Combination Heels, $79.90; at Zara

Steal!

Python Pointy Ankle Strap Heels, $60; at Pixie Market

Steal!

Rosie Pump, $58; at Need Supply Co.

Neon Sweater

Splurge!

Peter Jensen Waffle Knitted Sweater, $271.28; at ASOS

Splurge!

Kenzo Fluorescent Sweater, $455; at SSense

Splurge!

Tes Giberson Pierced Plate Sweater in Neon Blue, $450; at Forward by Elyse Walker 

Steal!

Waffle Knit Sweater, $49; at Style by Marina

Steal!

Cropped Cable-Knit Pullover, $12.50; at Charlotte Russe

Steal!

V-Neck Button Cardigan, $44.50; at LOFT

Tailored Trousers

Splurge!

Alice + Olivia Tie Dye Arthur Pants, $242; at Shopbop

Splurge!

Lustre Twill Pants, $225; at J.Crew

Splurge!

Mara Hoffman Pleated Silk Pants, $173.23; at The Outnet

Steal!

Paisley Print Trouser, $59.90; at Zara

Steal!

Working Girl Trouser Pant, $58; at Nasty Gal

Steal!

Crepe Cuffed Joggers, $80; at Topshop

Bermuda Shorts

Splurge!

Todd Oldham Patchwork Shorts, $188; at Nasty Gal

Splurge!

Current/Elliott The Army Bermuda Shorts, $218; at Shopbop

Splurge!

Marni Printed silk shorts, $550; at Net-a-Porter

Steal!

Cargo Twill Shorts, $78; at Free People

Steal!

Mural Flower Print Shorts, $48; at Nordstrom

Steal!

City Shorts in Geo Print, $59.34; at ASOS

