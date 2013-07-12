Want: A Sporty-But-Sexy Colorblock Bustier Bikini

What: A colorblock bikini with a full-coverage bustier top and coral accents.
Why: The graphic pattern is striking with a subtle sportif edge, and the white triangles at the hip points have a slimming effect.
How: Pair it with simple, dainty jewelry and some messy beach waves, and you’re good to go.
Splendid Bustier Bikini Top and Bottom, $75 and $54; at Shopbop and Splendid
