Want: A Sporty-But-Sexy Colorblock Bustier Bikini

What: A colorblock bikini with a full-coverage bustier top and coral accents.

Why: The graphic pattern is striking with a subtle sportif edge, and the white triangles at the hip points have a slimming effect.

How: Pair it with simple, dainty jewelry and some messy beach waves, and you’re good to go.

Splendid Bustier Bikini Top and Bottom, $75 and $54; at Shopbop and Splendid

