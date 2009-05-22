Spiky Spiky

I love the fact that I run across the street to Starbucks and I spy all of the girls left in New York today (the city is empty!) breaking out their delicate summer dresses. In line for a latté, I counted three baby florals, two all white ensembles and that slinky, citrus, cut-out number from Sea. It was all very pretty and ethereal but to be honest, I was craving a little edge. Can I suggest a shoe option for those girly dresses? Perhaps these super tall and spiky Pour la Victoire platform heels? I know you will be relaxing in the Hamptons all summer but won’t you need some dancing shoes at night?

Pour la Victoire Black Tia Spike Heels, $348, www.oaknyc.com.