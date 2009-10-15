Spike Jonze Film “Where the Wild Things Are” Merchandise Hits Stores

Let the insane onslaught of Where The Wild Things Are merchandise begin! As Spike Jonze‘s new film hits theaters Friday, you can stock up completely and look like a slightly-less-creepy Twilight fan. Not only can you sport a worn-in tee, but you can also don main character Max’s furry onesie. Yep!

Urban Outfitters is selling shirts, leggings, and even pillows, then, of course, so is Opening Ceremony with their yummy-looking monster-inspired coats and jammies. In case you haven’t had enough, you can get special edition Uggs; they kind of look like monsters anyway, don’t they? Luckily, they only come in kids’ sizes, so it is socially acceptable for your little niece to wear them. Also, proceeds from the sale will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Why is it that no matter what news surfaces about Where The Wild Things Are, I just feel really super warm and fuzzy? Even when the news is about Uggs?