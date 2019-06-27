Every Can’t Miss Look from the ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Premiere Red Carpet—Especially Zendaya’s Hot AF Outfit

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that red carpet events are one of my absolute favorite things to witness. I can never get enough of my favorite celebrities strutting in their incredible ensembles, hanging out, chatting and posing for photos (which I typically add to every mood board ever). On Wednesday night, the Spider-Man: Far from Home premiere red carpet was filled with so many impeccable looks that my upcoming weekend plans just changed from chilling with friends to staring at the photos from this premiere. (OK, not really, but these outfits are truly beautiful.)

This red carpet wasn’t one of the fanciest I’ve ever seen, but everyone honestly looked incredible. From Tom Holland and Zendaya killing the sartorial game (Who’s even surprised?) to other cast members (Jake Gyllenhaal looked particularly good.) and guests of the premiere , these red carpet looks were super. (Get it? Because it’s a superhero movie? OK, I’ll stop.) What was so fun about this premiere, though, wasn’t just the amazing ensembles, but as I looked through the photos, there was such camaraderie amongst all the cast, crew and guests. You can see the pride in their eyes as they pose for the camera in their red carpet best. I’m not even typically a fan of superhero films, but I might have to see this one based on these premiere photos. (Maybe that’s how I should make all film-going decisions from now on.)

To give you a taste of what I’ve been ranting about, I picked out some of my favorite outfits from the night. The Spider-Man: Far from Home premiere red carpet was truly a delight. The film premieres July 2, so until you can sit in a theater and enjoy these stylish actors, you’ll have to settle for the premiere photos.

1. Tom Holland in Ermengildo Zegna

2. Marisa Tomei in Valentino

3. Storm Reid in Prada

4. Kaitlyn Dever

5. Barbie Ferreira

6. Isra De Corcho

7. Kourtney Jorge

8. Cobi Smulders in Oscar de la Renta

9. Laurie Hernandez

10. Samuel L. Jackson

11. Jacob Batalon

12. Hassie Harrison

13. Jimmy O. Yang and Chris Pang

14. Emma Fuhrmann in Maria Lucia Hohan

15. Zoha Rahman

16. Zendaya in Giorgio Armani

17. Angourie Rice

18. Alisha Marie

19. Cyndee Black

20. Jake Gyllenhaal

21. Nika Williams

22. Garcelle Beauvais

23. Keltie Knight