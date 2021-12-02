These ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Spoilers & Leaks Reveal if Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Are Really in the Movie

Scroll To See More Images

Since filming started in 2020, there have been hundreds of Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers and leaks about what happens in the third MCU Spider-Man movie and whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield really return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home—a sequel of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home—is the third Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 27th film in the franchise overall. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school student with spider-like superpowers. The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) expose Peter as Spider-Man and frame him for his murder. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter ask Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to restore his life and secret identity. However, Dr. Strange’s spell doesn’t go as planned and the magic breaks open the multiverse to allow supervillains from alternate realities who ought other versions of Spider-Man to arrive in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

In an interview with Uproxx in February 2021, Holland, who has a reputation among fans for spoiling MCU movies, confirmed that some details about Spider-Man: No Way Home have been leaked while others have stayed a secret. “It’s a tricky situation…sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making,” he said. “It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!”

He continued, “But, I think, the tricky thing about those questions is: it’s a question that’s going to get a reaction regardless of what the answer is. So it’s one of those things where you just have to figure out, how is the best way to handle this? Shall I lie? Shall I tell the truth? Shall I just say, ‘I can’t say anything.’ Shall I say, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny’? There’s nothing you can really say that won’t spark a reaction from the fans. So, it’s a double-edged sword. It can be great. It can be a great thing, but sometimes it can be quite a damaging thing.”

While we won’t know for sure what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home until the movie premieres on December 17, 2021, we can still have fun analyzing the supposed Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers that leaked so far. Read on for the Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers we’ve found on Reddit and other sources to know what happens in the third MCU Spider-Man movie.

Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Mans Are in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home started filming in October 2020, there were rumors that Tobey Maguire from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man movies will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home as their versions of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. According to various Reddit leaks, Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men come an hour and a half into the movie after Dr. Strange opens the multiverse with his spell to restore Holland’s Spider-Man’s secret identity as Peter Parker. The spell allows Spider-Men (and villains—more on that later) from alternate realities to arrive in Holland’s Spider-Man universe. According to the leaks, Maguire and Garfield are in about 30 minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and appear in the second and third acts. Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men will also have scenes by themselves. According to the leaks, Maguire’s Spider-Man is several years older than he was in 2007’s Spider-Man, while Garfield’s Spider-Man is around the same age he was in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Maguire has a light beard, while Garfield has longer hair. Both Spider-Men will be in their original costumes. According to the leaks, Garfield’s Spider-Man has a conversation with Holland’s about the death of his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which comes into play when another character dies later in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men also live at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield responded to the Spider-Man: Far From Home rumors in an interview with Variety in September 2021. “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he said. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?'” He continued, “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Garfield then told GQ in November 2021 that he was “done” addressing rumors about him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “This is about this Spider-Men photoshop thing that we talked about on Jimmy Fallon. Listen, at this point,” he said. “I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out. And we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy, or someone will say, ‘I told you so,’ another person will say, ‘I told you so.’ We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance.”

Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, Rhino & Green Goblin Are Villains

There are leaks that the Sinister Six—Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, Rhino and Green Goblin—are the villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Because of the multiverse, each of the villains is from a past Spider-Man movie and franchise: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) was in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 with Tobey Maguire; Electro (Jamie Foxx) was in 2014’s The Amazing Spier-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield; Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) was in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 with Maguire; Lizard (Rhys Ifans) is from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man with Garfield; Rhino (Paul Giamatti) is from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Garfield; and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) is from 2002’s Spider-Man with Maguire. According to the leaks, the villains are the same versions from their respective movies and are transported to Holland’s Spider-Verse in the split second before they died in their original films.

Some of the leaks, however, claim that Rhino was in the first script for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but didn’t make it into the final movie, as Marvel and Sony plan to save the Sinister Six (which could also include Vulture from 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming with Tom Holland; and Mysterio from 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home with Holland) for a future Spider-Man movie. (Sony confirmed in November 2021 that there are at least three Spider-Man movies with Holland planned after Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

There Are Two Green Goblins

Along with Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s Spider-Man with Maguire, the leaks also claim that Dane Dehaan’s Green Goblin from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Garfield is also in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The leaks also claim that Dafoe’s Green Goblin is the main villain of the movie. Both Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Mans also tell Holland’s Spider-Man that their worst enemy was Green Goblin, according to the leaks.

The Villains Want a Stark Arc Reactor

The prized possession of Spider-Man: No Way Home is a Stark Arc Reactor, which each villain wants for a different reason. Marvel fans may remember the Arc Reactor as the palladium core that was the first power source for Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man’s suits.

Daredevil Makes a Cameo

According to the leaks, Matt Murdock / Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox in Netflix’s Daredevil TV show) makes a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter’s lawyer after he was framed for Mysterio’s murder at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The leaks claim that Matt had around three seasons in Spider-Man: Far From Home with MJ and Aunt May, as they gathered evidence to prove Peter’s innocence. The rumors about Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home started in July 2021 when a teaser showed the frame of a man who looked a lot like Cox. Cox responded to the rumors at the time in an interview with Irish Examiner.

“One of my good friends in New York, who knows me really well, texted me a clip from a leaked trailer that has me in it,” he said. “I had to write back to tell him that it wasn’t real. “Like you could clearly see it wasn’t real. This is a guy that knows me and he fell for it. I’m like, ‘Do you think I wouldn’t have told you?'”

He continued, “I was like, ‘I’ve been here every day with you, on set’, but I think he was so hopeful that he still was like, ‘Is it true?’ I had to say to him, ‘How would it be true? Even if I had a few days off, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. I’m not allowed to fly anywhere. What are you talking about?’ Did he think Captain America came to get me?”

Miles Morales Is Referenced

Though Miles Morales’ Spider-Man isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is referenced, according to a Reddit leak. The leak reported that Morales was referenced by Electro.

Kirsten Dunst & Emma Stone Were Almost in the Movie

According to various leaks, Kirsten Dunst (who played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies) and Emma Stone (who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy) were originally set to reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home but didn’t end up filming because of the current health crisis. Both Dunst and Stone were also pregnant around the time Spider-Man: No Way Home started filming. The leaks also come after Collider reported in December 2020 that Dunst was in talks to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Saves MJ

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer shows MJ (Zendaya) falling as she’s saved by Spider-Man. The assumption is that Holland’s Spider-Man saves her, however, according to Collider, many believe that Garfield’s Spider-Man is the one who saves MJ as it would be his way to redeem himself after he failed to save Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The site also reported that the hand that reaches for MJ in the trailer doesn’t have Holland’s Spider-Man design, which is black with red fingers or fully red. Instead, the glove is similar to Garfield’s Spider-Man’s design with a blue palm and red fingers.

Aunt May Is Killed by Dafoe’s Green Goblin

According to the leaks, the final battle is between the three Spider-Mans, Doctor Strange and the Sinister Six at the Statue of Liberty, which now looks like Captain America with his shield. The battle ends with each of the villains transported to a magical prison created by Dr. Strange except for Dafoe’s Green Goblin. In the battle, Dafoe’s Goblin kills Aunt May, which causes Holland’s Spider-Man to cry, become angry and almost kill Dafoe’s Goblin before deciding to spare him in the end. The movie ends with Holland’s Spider-Man graduating from high school and the world still knowing that he’s Spider-Man.

Venom Is in the Post-Credits Scene

The leaks claim that Venom (Tom Hardy) is in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene. There’s also speculation that Aunt May’s death leads to the birth of Venom in Holland’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch them for free.

