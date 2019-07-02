These ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Theories Are Blowing Our Minds

Scroll To See More Images

It’s a new era for Peter Parker, and we must admit, that we love Tom Holland in the role. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is officially out, and these Spider-Man: Far From Home theories are amazing. You should know that this is no run-of-the-mill superhero flick. Far From Home happens after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the film is the final flick in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we all know by now, Peter is still reeling from the loss of his father/father figure, Tony Stark (you know him as Iron Man).

Also as a result of Thanos’ snap, Peter and his crew are still in high school (they’ve missed five years of their lives) and they’ve been forced to return to the grade they were in when it all went down. Understandably, the Queens native has had a lot to deal with; therefore, he’s very much looking forward to a Spider-Man free summer in Europe with his friends and classmates. Unfortunately, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) isn’t about to let Peter be great.

From his newfound crush on MJ (Zendaya) to a suspicious new character Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)–some Redditor Marvel fans have come up with several clues about what we might see in Far From Home.

The movie will wrap up Phase 3 for good

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were fantastic. However, like most MCU fans, we still have several questions about everything that went down. As the final film in Phase 3–Far From Home will make sure we leave the events of the past behind us. It will also serve to usher in a brand new era for Marvel.

Redditor Herpmancer writes, “It might be considered still in Phase 3 if it helps to tie up any additional loose ends that didn’t make sense to put in Endgame. Phase 4 won’t dwell on the events of Infinity War and Endgame, and will move on to entirely new content.”

Mysterio is actually Dr. Doom

So we already know from the Marvel comics that Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio a.k.a Quentin Beck isn’t exactly a good guy. However, one Redditor is convinced that he’s not even who he claims to be. Could Mysterio be a villain in disguise? Redditor Wildmansy said,

He is not really Quentin Beck (as he is introduced by Fury) but is actually Victor Von Doom…Dr. Doom is not only a master inventor (capable of making giant robots) but a mystic who can rival Dr. Strange himself. Also the elementals they are fighting can represent Doom’s mortal enemies the Fantastic Four.

Another Redditor thinks that Mysterio might be Loki (Tom Hiddleston)–but we’re not so sure about that. We’re still convinced that Loki was a casualty of Thanos and his stupid snap.

Thanos’ snap has had horrible repercussions

Speaking of the snap, many Marvel fans are convinced that the world Peter and his friends return to will be unrecognizable. War and upheaval seem like real possibilities. Redditor SpookySpaceKook questioned everything asking, “What if you were in the middle of a road, like Fury? Could you just get ran over? What if you were mid-sex when you got snapped? Do you just appear naked on your husband’s bed where him and his new lover are? Good luck dealing with that.”

Um…we’re so not prepared.

Peter could be headed towards another dimension

We don’t know how plausible this is, especially considering the snap. However, some fans are suggesting that Peter might be headed much futher than Europe. Redditor Griffsterometer is convinced that Mysterio may be “sending Spider-Man back to Mysterio’s home dimension,” where he just may even cross paths with another version of Tony Stark.

OMG.

We’re going to see a live-action Miles Morales cameo

So we’re secretly living for this theory because we adored, Spider-Man: Welcome to the SpiderVerse. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we got a glimpse of Miles Morales’ uncle, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) but since then–the character which is voiced by Shameik Moore, has been relegated in the world of animation. That could all change in Far From Home.

Redditor EDW1NYANG is convinced that because of the snap–Miles and Peter could be the same age and cross paths. (Even though Miles is from Brooklyn and Peter is from Queens.) They said, “We see so many Spider suits [in the trailer] (Iron Spider, Original, Red and Black, Noir), so it makes sense if one of the suits wore by Miles.”

Crossing our fingers for this one.