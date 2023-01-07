The Spiciest & Sultriest Reads BookTok Is Going Wild Over—& Where to Buy Them

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If your TikTok algorithm isn’t serving you intel on the seductive, sultry and tantalizing reads thousands are obsessed with, you’re sorely missing out. Within the social platform’s famed BookTok, a space where creators share their favorite novels and novellas, a little something called #spicytok is taking control of people’s book collections.

This popular book trend proves there’s no shame in giving way to guilty pleasures—plus, if it ticks off one of your New Year resolutions to read more, all the more reason. And, with many of these reads donning inconspicuous covers, you technically could get your spice on wherever you please, from the subway to the office cafeteria. Hey, keep it in your head, of course.

Be it a series or a one-off, plenty of novels (and consequently specific authors) are gaining traction across TikTok for their provocative pages. It’s always fun to live vicariously through a book’s characters, and all the more if it includes a steamy romance.

RELATED: Solo Sex Positions to Try for a Seriously Incredible Weekend—& The Best Orgasm-Inducing Tools That’ll Get the Job Done

So you no longer have to miss out, we scoured the deepest corners of #spicytok to find the most sought after reads you can buy, including ones that might encourage you to pepper up your own sex life. If anything, it’s certainly one way to get through the winter season.

Attention Kindle owners: Many of these come in compatible version.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

If #spicytok were a kingdom, Hoover would be the queen. The best-selling author is by far and wide one of the most popular names in BookTok land, and it’s definitely in part to her raunchy plots. It Ends With Us sits at the top of the must-reads—the first book

in a two-part series, the novel is all about exploring past loves and what ultimately “could have been.”

“Without trying to give too much away, I felt captivated by the book and felt I was along for the ride on all the twists and turns Lily went through. One scene in particular created a physical reaction out of me. I had the feeling of a couple deciding to stay at a haunted house. I wanted to keep yelling ‘No! Don’t do that! Run!’ It was a lot of fun being so invested in a character,” wrote one reviewer.

Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

Despite never meeting in real life, Ryen and Misha have been inseparable for a majority of their lives as pen pals. Throw in an unexpected disappearance, and you’re in for one wild ride.

“Penelope has this way of writing twisted characters that you kind of hate at first for their dirty secrets but she always finds a way to redeem them. This novel is absolutely beautiful and raw and REAL. Her romances never fail to take you on a major rollercoaster of a ride and I am so grateful for her fresh perspective on romances that have the good, the bad, and the ugly. READ THIS BOOK

,” wrote one reviewer.

Ruin by Jolie Vines

The first in a four-part series called Dark Island Scots, Ruin brings themes of angst, lust-to-hate-to-love and lost innocence across every page. Described as a “wild ride of a book,

” readers can expect the “occasional wicked cliffhanger.”

“This book absolutely had me a mess the entire time. Even when I wasn’t reading, my body remained on fire. Can’t wait to read the next book!”

Tempt Me by K. A. Tucker

The first installment

of the “highly addictive forbidden romance The Wolf Hotel series

,” Tempt Me has been described as an “out of this world steam” read by reviewers. Set in Alaska, the novel explores the relationship between a young farm girl and an older hotel owner.

Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

Another must-read from Hoover, the Ugly Love

plot line truly lives up to its name. “Hearts get infiltrated. Promises get broken. Rules get shattered. Love gets ugly.”

“Holy bananas Colleen Hoover just demolished me,” shared a reader. “Completely and 100% blew me away…not that I’m surprised or anything because she never ceases to amaze me but…OMG! Let the book hangover commence because this one is going to be a doozy to recover from. I was pulled in from the beginning and giving the angsty ride of my life…and I loved every second of it!”

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

For those that love a good series, Twisted Love

is the first of four books. Just beware, book number one comes with a warning: “This book contains a possessive antihero, explicit sexual content, and profanity. No cheating or menage, but if you’re looking for a traditionally sweet, loveable hero, this is not the book for you.” Tread lightly, readers.

“If you like sweet & spicy leading ladies and grumpy, morally grey but sweet men mixed up with drama, dream and STEAM. This is the right book for you! I laughed, gasped and clutched my nonexistent pearls while reading this book! I can’t wait to read the next in the series!”

Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman

Here’s the gist of what you’ll discover in this national best-seller

: “A restless young journalist with big dreams interviews a Hollywood heartthrob—and reunites with him ten years later to discover exactly how he feels about her in this sexy and engrossing novel.” Described by reviewers as “a perfect read if you need a break from the heavy ones” you’ll likely fly through the pages.

“Complex yet relatable characters get up and personal with the reader. I broke with the character and felt free as characters stepped into their own true selves. A journey I won’t tell about, because you have to experience it.”