Spice Girls Reunite in Gowns At “Viva Forever” Premiere, Posh Shows Up In Streetwear

They performed at this past summer’s London Olympics, but that small dose of the Spice Girls just wasn’t enough for us. Luckily, tonight’s London premiere of “Viva Forever” (the stage musical based on of the hits of the ’90s mega girl group) brought out every member of the beloved girl band—and they all looked killer, though some more decked out than others.

After looking at initial photos from the event’s red carpet, we noticed that Victoria Beckham (aka, Posh Spice) didn’t pose in as many pics with the rest of the gang (who managed to keep their Spice personas somewhat intact), and instead walked the carpet with her gorgeous husband and three of their four kids.

Also worth noting: Posh didn’t wear her trademark “little black Gucci dress” (or any dress for that matter), opting instead to wear a chic but casual outfit consisting of slouchy trousers, a blouse and a light jacket. While she looked fabulous, it clearly communicated the fact that this wasn’t as big a deal to her as it was to the other ladies who all showed up in fancy dresses.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the Spice Girls on the red carpet, and a few other guests!