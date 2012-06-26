“Spice Girls: The Musical” is Really Happening; Break Out the Girl Power

Get ready to spice up your life, ladies and gents!

In London today, the Spice Girls reunited for the first time in public in over four years to announce their latest project: a new musical set to hit the British capital’s West End theater district, entitled Viva Forever.

Geri, Emma, Mel C., Mel B. and the ever illustrious Victoria held a press conference at the St. Pancras Renaissance London Hotel (the same location where their debut music video Wannabe was filmed and released 16 years ago on this day) to unveil the musical which, as you can probably guess, will be inspired by previous Spice Girls pop hits. If you think this sounds a little bit like what ’70s super group ABBA did à la Mamma Mia, then you’d be right, since the “girl power” gals will even be collaborating with Mamma Mia Producer Judy Cramer on this new live theater project.

Viva Forever is set to open this fall at London’s Picadilly Theatre, with all 5 girls heavily involved with the developing stages of the new musical, according to MTV UK.

While we’re dying to see what kind of story line this musical will churn out, we’re can’t help but imagine which of our favorite Spice Girls jams will make the final cut. “Spice Up Your Life”? “Holler”? “Lady is a Vamp”? “Say You’ll Be There”?

[Photo via MTV UK]