Watch the Spice Girls Shut Down Commercial Director for Asking for More Cleavage

We knew the Spice Girls were all about girl power. And in a throwback video that’s making the rounds on the internet right now, the famous five prove just how fabulous they were by completely letting a chauvinistic commercial have it behind the scenes at a Polaroid video shoot in 1997.

Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) confront the bro-y dude that asked for more cleavage and more midriff in the most in-your-face way possible.

Strutting over to him and his friend, Brown asks, “Who was it? Was it you? Why did you ask that?”

“What?” he asks, clearly playing dumb.

“To have our cleavage show and our midriff show,” she says.

“It’s every man’s fantasy,” he says. Gross. Looking deeply unperturbed, he shrugs and adds, “That’s showbiz.”

Halliwell yells at him, “Chauvinistic pig! That’s such an easy cop-out,” and Beckham comes along to grab his sunglasses off his head. “It’s not sunny, stop trying to look cool.”

The women prevail—no gratuitous skin to be seen. At the end of the video, Brown says, “And we especially thank you,” pointing to the bro, “because he’s the one who said, ‘Can you show a bit of cleavage and midriff?’ And we said, ‘No! Girl power!'”

Yesss. We miss the days of zig-a-zig-ah. Stay tuned—a reunion may be in the works!