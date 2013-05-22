Spent: Designer Alan Eckstein’s Day in Receipts

Ever wonder what it costs to spend a day in the New York fashion industry as a designer?

Busy Alan Eckstein—the co-founder and design director of Timo Weiland—walked us through a typical day in receipts, from Metrocard fare to cobb salads (with extra croutons) and 3pm pickles.

7 a.m. “I wake up in Brooklyn with my dog and my girlfriend. For breakfast, I usually eat some Chobani yogurt at home.” Yogurt, $2

9 a.m. “I use a monthly metrocard to take the L to work in midtown everyday. Before I go into the office, I get a cold medium iced coffee at Gregory’s on 7th avenue ” Monthly Metrocard, $110. Coffee, $2.78.

1 p.m. “I go to Hale & Hearty [for lunch] for the pre-made cobb salad. I always get them to put extra croutons and extra carrots in it—it’s super yummy.” Cobb Salad, $8.

3 p.m. “Usually I’ll stop at Ben’s Deli for a snack. Pickles are one of my favorites—I’ll get like six pickles. The guys there know me and give me a good deal.” Pickles, $2.

4 p.m. “In the afternoon I either buy my dog some dog food or I’ll buy real chicken, either a slice of grilled chicken or Natural Balance Dog Food.” Dog food, $3.

8 p.m. “I ride the subway home. My girlfriend and I will usually make dinner but sometimes we’ll go out. My favorite place in the area is La Superior. Last night, I got a fish taco and an order of the vegetarian gordita and a steak quesadilla. We ate kind of a lot. I’ll also get their Guapa margarita, which is really good.” Dinner, $30.

10:30 p.m. “After a dinner we’ll occasionally go out for a drink. I like Hotel Delmano in Williamsburg. My favorite drink is the Summer Babe, which has tequila and some bitters.” Cocktail, $11.

11:30 p.m. “We’ll order movies online through Amazon.com. Last night, I watched a weird interesting movie called See Girl Run. I also love a lot of TV shows, so sometimes we’ll watch something like New Girl. I also really loved Pitch Perfect, which we saw recently.” Movie, $3.99.

Total: $62.77